Ads Fall to Iowa in OT

Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Des Moines, IA - Defenseman Carson Lambos scored the overtime winner to give the Iowa Wild a 2-1 win over the Admirals Tuesday at Casey's Center.

Milwaukee's winless skid has reached four games (0-1-2-1).

The loss spoiled another solid performance from goalie T.J. Semptimphelter. Playing his second consecutive game for the Admirals, Semptmphelter stopped 26 shots. He suffered an overtime loss in his first Admirals appearance against Grand Rapids.

Milwaukee struggle duo gain possession of the puck in the overtime session. Lambos was able to get a pass in the right circle and fired a low shot past the glove of the Milwaukee goalie at 1:27.

It didn't take long for the Wild to grab a 1-0 lead. Only:19 into the contest, Iowa's Oskar Olausson beat a couple defenders to slide the puck into the net for his ninth goal of the season.

Milwaukee tied the score at 19:29 of the first stanza when Reid Schaefer's shot from the slot sailed past the glove of Iowa's goalie. It was Schaefer's 11th goal of the season. Assists went to Jordan Oesterle and Fedor Svechkov.

Milwaukee will return to Historic Panther Arena to host the Manitoba Moose Sat., Feb. 28 and Sun., Mar. 1.







