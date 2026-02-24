Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 21

Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Sunday, Mar. 1 vs. Bakersfield | 3:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 18

ONT (4) at ABB (2)

Jack Millar scored his first professional goal while Nikita Alexandrov and Otto Salin also scored in a stretch of 5:21 in the third period taking a 3-0 lead. The Canucks scored in the final minute of the middle frame and then midway through the second period before Francesco Pinelli provided the insurance goal with an empty netter with 59 seconds to play. Erik Portillo made 22 saves on 24 shots in the win.

Saturday, Feb. 21

ONT (4) at TUC (2)

Francesco Pinelli extended his point streak to three-games opening the scoring early into the first period. Aatu Jämsen and Andre Lee scored 56 seconds apart from one another in the middle frame to give Ontario a 3-1 lead. Tucson struck late in the second period to make it a one-goal game coming into the third, but the Reign shut it down outshooting the Roadrunners 12-3 in the final 20 minutes as Jack Millar sealed the deal with a short-handed empty-net goal with 73 seconds to play. Pheonix Copley made 15 saves on 17 shots in the win.

Sunday, Feb. 22

ONT (5) at TUC (3)

Jared Wright scored a pair of goals for his first career multi-goal game burying a short-handed goal at the end of the second period making it 5-3, then he provided the empty net score with 66 seconds remaining. Andre Lee had a three-point game with two goals, including one on the power-play while Kenny Connors tallied two assists and Martin Chromiak finished with a power-play score and an assist. Erik Portillo made 25 saves on 28 shots in the win.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Ontario Reign (52GP, 34-16-1-1, 70pts, 0.673%)

2. Colorado Eagles (48GP, 30-12-3-3, 66pts, 0.688%)

3. Bakersfield Condors (50GP, 27-15-8-0, 62pts, 0.620%)

4. San Jose Barracuda (47GP, 28-15-2-2, 60pts, 0.638%)

5. Coachella Valley Firebirds (50GP, 27-18-5-0, 59pts, 0.590%)

6. San Diego Gulls (49GP, 23-16-6-4, 56pts, 0.571%)

7. Tucson Roadrunners (49GP, 22-19-8-0, 52pts, 0.531%)

8. Henderson Silver Knights (47GP, 21-18-6-2, 50pts, 0.532%)

9. Calgary Wranglers (51GP, 19-20-10-2, 50pts, 0.490%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (53GP, 18-29-3-3, 42pts, 0.4396%)

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#8 Martin Chromiak is one point shy of setting a career high in points and two goals shy of a career best. He has 39 points (17G, 22A) in 51 games this season after notching 39 points (18G, 21A) in 69 games last season.

#24 Angus Booth is eight games shy of 100 AHL games, all with Ontario.

#26 Andre Lee is two games shy of 200 AHL games, all with Ontario.

#71 Francesco Pinelli is five points shy of a single season career high. He has 25 points (9G, 16A) in 45 games this season after posting 29 points (15G, 14A) in 70 games last year.

#81 Cole Guttman is four games shy of 200 AHL games and nine assists shy of 100 in the AHL. He is six goals shy of a single season high in his AHL career and three assists shy of 100 pro assists.

RECENT MILESTONES

#21 Glenn Gawdin notched his 100th point with Ontario in his 450th AHL game on 2/18.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov played in his 300th professional game on 2/22.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#1 Erik Portillo is tied for ninth with 14 wins.

#8 Martin Chromiak is tied seventh with seven power-play goals and tied for 11th with 17 goals.

#17 Kenny Connors is tied for ninth among rookies with 29 points and fifth with 20 assists.

#21 Glenn Gawdin is tied for 10th with 29 assists.

#26 Andre Lee is tied for sixth eight power-play goals and tied for seventh with 21 goals.

#29 Pheonix Copley is tied for ninth with 14 wins.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is tied for seventh with 32 assists and tied for 11th with 43 points.

#78 Jared Wright is tied for first among rookies at +23 which is tied for seventh among all skaters. His 14 goals are tied for fifth among first year skaters while his 27 points are tied for 11th.

#81 Cole Guttman is tied for 10th with 18 goals.

ACTIVE STREAKS

#17 Kenny Connors has an assist in three straight games (4A).

#21 Glenn Gawdin has an assist in three straight games and point in four straight (1G, 3A.)

#26 Andre Lee has a goal in back-to-back games (3G) and a two-game point streak (3G, 1A).

#86 Aatu Jämsen has a point in back-to-back games (1G, 1A).

REIGN RECENT REMARKABLES

#1 Erik Portillo has won nine of 11 games since returning from injury after missing 16 consecutive games from Nov.13-Jan.2. He is victorious in 13 of his last 15 decisions.

#8 Martin Chromiak has four points (1G, 3A) in his last five games, a point in 10 of his last 16 (3G, 12A) and 19 points (6G, 13A) in his last 21 games.

#17 Kenny Connors has five assists in his last five games.

#21 Glenn Gawdin has six points in his last eight games (3G, 3A), a point in nine of his last 13 (5G, 5A) and in 23 of his last 32 (7G, 20A).

#26 Andre Lee has 17 points (14G, 3A) in his last 21 games.

#45 Jack Millar has two goals in his last three games and four points (2G, 2A) in his last six.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov has five points (1G, 4A) in his last six games, 14 points (4G, 10A) in his last 16 and a point in 20 of 33 with Ontario (8G, 21A).

#71 Francesco Pinelli has four points (2G, 2A) in his last four games, eight points (4G, 4A) in his last 11, and 11 points (5G, 6A) in his last 17.

#78 Jared Wright has four points (2G, 2A) in his last three games, 11 points (5G, 6A) in his last 11, and 15 points (8G, 7A) in his last 20.

#81 Cole Guttman has five points (3G, 2A) in his last seven games, a point in 14 of his last 22 (13G, 7A). After starting the season with just three points (1G, 2A) in his first 11 he has 33 points (17G, 16A) in his last 36.

#86 Aatu Jämsen has four points (3G, 1A) in his last four games, five goals in his last eight, nine points in his last 12 (7G, 2A), 15 points (10G, 5A) in his last 21 after notching eight points (4G, 4A) in his first 27.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (34-16-1-1)

HOME: (18-5-1-1)

AWAY: (16-11-0-0)

GOALS FOR: 5th (176, 3.38)

GOALS AGAINST: 8th (144, 2.77)

SHOTS FOR: 31st (25.31)

SHOTS AGAINST: 4th (25.87)

POWER-PLAY: 8th (39/185, 21.1%)

PENALTY KILL: 4th (130/153, 85%)

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Andre Lee (21)

Assists: Nikita Alexandrov (32)

Points: Nikita Alexandrov (43)

Multi-Point Games: Cole Guttman, Martin Chromiak (9)

Multi-Goal Games: Andre Lee (4)

Plus/Minus: Jared Wright (+23)

PIMS: Glenn Gawdin (57)

PPGS: Andre Lee (8)

PPAS: Nikita Alexandrov (13)

PPPS: Nikita Alexandrov, Martin Chromiak (16)

Shots: Martin Chromiak (115)

Wins: Pheonix Copley, Erik Portillo (14)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.47)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.905)

