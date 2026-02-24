Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 20

Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CRUNCH CONTINUE STRONG PLAY

The Syracuse Crunch continued its surge to start February with two more victories in Week 19.

The Crunch edged Belleville, 2-1, on Wednesday to improve to 3-0-0-0 this season at CAA Arena. The Crunch then split the final two games of the season series against the Charlotte Checkers with a 4-0 shutout win on Friday and a 4-3 loss on Sunday.

The Crunch's seven straight wins to start the month were its most since Jan. 18-Feb. 8, 2019. Syracuse sits with a three-point lead for second place in the North Division with 64 points (30-17-3-1) and trails first place Laval by seven points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Lucas Mercuri scored three goals, including his first career two-goal game, in Week 19. The rookie netted a pair of goals in the Crunch's 4-0 win versus the Charlotte Checkers on Friday. He also scored in Saturday's rematch against the Checkers.

The 23-year-old leads Crunch rookies in goals (11), assists (8) and points (19).

Dylan Duke is currently on a six-game point streak (4g, 4a), the longest of his two-year pro career. The Crunch's leading goal scorer notched two more goals and added two assists in Week 20.

Duke also potted his AHL-leading 16th power-play goal. He is currently four off the Crunch's single-season franchise record (20, Reggie Savage). The 22-year-old has already established career-highs in goals (25) and points (43) in 51 games played.

Brandon Halverson extended his personal winning streak to five with two wins - including his fifth shutout of the season - in Week 19. His 11 career shutouts with the Crunch are tied for the most in franchise history (J.F. Labbe and Karl Goehring).

Halverson is 18-6-3 this season with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Since the start of January, he is 8-2-2 with a 1.66 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

SYRACUSE HOCKEY HALL OF FAME WEEKEND

Saturday is the induction ceremony for the Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025. This year's inductees are George McPhee, Zenon Konopka, Mike Angelidis and Gabriel Dumont.

McPhee's support behind the scenes helped the AHL return to Syracuse in 1994. He was the Vice President and Director of Hockey Operations for the Vancouver Canucks, the Crunch's first NHL affiliate.

Konopka (2006-08), Angelidis (2012-16) and Dumont (2016-19; 21-25) all made significant on-ice contributions during their time in Syracuse. All three were captains for the Crunch.

UPCOMING WEEK

Saturday, February 28 vs. Laval | 7 p.m.

The Crunch welcome the Laval Rocket to Upstate Medical University Arena on Saturday. This is the sixth meeting of eight between the two teams and third straight in Syracuse. The Crunch are 2-1-1-1 against the Rocket, and four of the five games have been decided by one goal.

Laval continues to lead the charge at the top of the North Division with 71 points in 53 games (33-15-2-3). The Rocket had a 10-game point streak (9-0-0-1) snapped in their most recent game Sunday at Utica. The Rocket currently hold the best road record in the division (16-10-1-1). Saturday will be Laval's sixth game in nine days. The teams will then rematch in Laval next Wednesday.

Sunday, March 1 vs. Rochester | 4 p.m.

The Crunch begin March with its final contest of a four-game homestand against the Rochester Americans on Sunday. Syracuse snapped a skid of three straight losses to Rochester with a shootout win on Jan. 19 and is 3-4-0-0 in seven meetings.

The Amerks are in the midst of a very streaky February. Rochester is winless in three straight games following a three-game win streak. The Amerks have earned standings points in five of the last six games (3-1-1-1) and are tied for fourth place in the North Division with 56 points.

WEEK 20 RESULTS

Wednesday, Feb. 18 | Game 49 at Belleville | W, 2-1

Syracuse 1 1 0 - 2 Shots: 9-7-7-23 PP: 0/4

Belleville 1 0 0 - 1 Shots: 8-3-11-22 PP: 0/2

1st Period-Chaffee 17 (Geekie), 1:13. 2nd Period-Duke 24 (Allard), 19:50. Halverson 17-6-3 (22 shots-21 saves) A-1,888

Friday, Feb. 20 | Game 50 vs. Charlotte | W, 4-0

Charlotte 0 0 0 - 0 Shots: 9-8-8-25 PP: 0/2

Syracuse 2 2 0 - 4 Shots: 11-13-15-39 PP: 1/4

1st Period-Szturc 4 (Furry, Flinton), 9:44. Mercuri 9 (Pelletier, Allard), 14:22. 2nd Period-Gauthier 7 (Pelletier, Chaffee), 0:26 (PP). Mercuri 10 (Duke, Allard), 17:29. Halverson 18-6-3 (25 shots-25 saves) A-5,671

Saturday, Feb. 21 | Game 51 vs. Charlotte | L, 4-3

Charlotte 1 0 3 - 4 Shots: 8-11-15-34 PP: 0/1

Syracuse 0 1 2 - 3 Shots: 8-13-10-31 PP: 1/2

2nd Period-Pietroniro 7 (Geekie), 8:00. 3rd Period-Duke 25 (Geekie, Pelletier), 14:31 (PP). Mercuri 11 (Duke, Geekie), 19:20. Fanti 9-11-1 (25 shots-25 saves) A-6,041

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 22.9% (43-for-188) 5th (5th)

Penalty Kill 81.6% (124-for-152) 12th (17th)

Goals For 3.25 GFA (166) T-9th (10th)

Goals Against 2.51 GAA (128) 4th (4th)

Shots For 28.29 SF/G (1443) 15th (17th)

Shots Against 25.00 SA/G (1275) 1st (2nd)

Penalty Minutes 13.82 PIM/G (705) 11th (10th)

Category Leader

Points 53 Pelletier

Goals 25 Duke

Assists 36 Geekie

PIM 77 Mercuri

Plus/Minus +20 Pelletier

Wins 18 Halverson

GAA 2.18 Halverson

Save % .912 Halverson

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Laval 53 33 15 2 3 71 0.670 170 137 869 17-5-1-2 16-10-1-1 8-1-0-1 0-1-0-0 3-3

2. Syracuse 51 30 17 3 1 64 0.627 166 128 705 15-5-1-0 15-12-2-1 7-2-1-0 0-1-0-0 1-1

3. Cleveland 50 27 16 6 1 61 0.610 148 149 614 13-6-4-1 14-10-2-0 7-2-1-0 2-0-0-0 3-1

4. Rochester 49 24 17 5 3 56 0.571 155 144 528 10-10-3-2 14-7-2-1 4-4-1-1 0-1-1-1 0-3

5. Toronto 50 24 18 4 4 56 0.560 154 164 699 12-7-1-2 12-11-3-2 3-3-2-2 0-2-0-1 3-4

6. Belleville 54 21 25 8 0 50 0.463 168 196 728 10-14-3-0 11-11-5-0 2-7-1-0 0-3-0-0 3-0

7. Utica 49 16 24 5 4 41 0.418 118 155 599 10-11-2-3 6-13-3-1 4-4-1-1 2-0-0-1 2-4







