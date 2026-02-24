Monsters Emo Night Returns to Rock Arena

Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - Riding a six-game home win streak, the Cleveland Monsters host the Rochester Americans on Wednesday, February 25, at 7:00 p.m. for Sensory Awareness Night and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for back-to-back Friday and Saturday games on February 27 at 7:00 p.m. and February 28 at 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 25: Sensory Awareness Night - 7:00 p.m.

The Monsters will highlight their commitment to making hockey accessible for all through Sensory Awareness Night on Wednesday. The game will include additional awareness of Rocket Arena's resources for all guests, including its partnership with KultureCity providing Sensory Bags at the Solutions Hub located next to Portal 1 on Street Level.

Wednesday's game experience will be adapted to create a lower sensory environment for guests who may struggle with the typical high level of sights and sounds throughout the game. Attendees will notice lower audio levels, simplified lighting and decreased strobing of lights, removal of lasers and a modified goal horn. Additionally, the game will include sensory notifications alerting fans to upcoming highly-stimulating elements, and a "Quiet Timeout" in the first period, providing an intentional moment for fans to decompress and enjoy a calm moment.

Fans at Wednesday's game will enjoy another chance this season to see the Monsters in 2025-26 Blue Jackets jerseys for Blue Jackets Night presented by ReBath. The first 2,015 fans will receive an 'Interskate' 71 Poster featuring fan-favorite Monsters center Luca Del Bel Belluz, and Blue Jackets mascot Stinger will make an appearance

Friday, February 27: Emo Night - 7:00 p.m.

It was never a phase! Emo Night, a popular punk rock inspired promotion, returns by popular demand on Friday. The tribute to teen angst will feature Tattoo Alley on the concourse, complete with a temporary tattoo Flash Sheet of Monsters-themed options. Fans can finish their look with black or gold hair paint offered by Great Clips and pose with Reggie, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Monsters Puppy with a PurposeTM, presented by America's VetDogs. Fans can shop the Monsters Emo Collection at Center Ice on Friday night, highlighted by an emo fashion jersey.

The Monsters also announced a musical addition to the night with Cleveland's own Heart Attack Man headlining Friday's postgame concert. The concert will be free to all fans with a ticket for Friday night's Monsters game and will take place on center ice immediately following the game. The band is made up of Cleveland natives and is a staple of Emo Night programming at local venues including The Roxy at Mahall's. The band, fresh off their first European headlining tour, has released numerous singles along with four full length albums including the newest Joyride the Pale Horse.

Friday night's game also marks another 1-2-3 Friday presented by Coca-Cola and Labatt featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, with additional select beer specials. Hockey for Heroes will also return when local veterans are honored during the game and receive a chance to meet with a Monsters player at the end of the night.

Saturday, February 28: Glow Red for Women presented by the American Heart Association - 4:00 p.m.

Glow Red for Women brings a Monsters twist on the American Heart Association's signature women's initiative, Go Red for Women, which addresses the awareness and clinical care gaps of women's greatest health threat: cardiovascular disease. Fans will show their support with a red glowstick giveaway for the first 5,000 fans in the venue. The game will start with a ceremonial VIP puck drop by B'Lon Calloway, a heart survivor, and her daughter Mahogany Milton who played a vital role in saving her mother's life. Heart Hero stories and informational graphics will be shared via videos in-game to educate fans and honor survivors. The American Heart Association will host an informational kiosk on the concourse near Portal 1.

The night features two cost-friendly promotions, including Happy 1/2 Hour presented by Modelo featuring $4 12 oz Modelo specials in the atrium from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Monsters Family Day presented by Jet Express, where kids can enjoy Monsters Kids Meals including a hot dog, a soda and chips for only $7.50.

For a limited time, fans can celebrate a historic week in American hockey history by purchasing single game tickets to any of this week's games and pay no fees by using promo code GOLDEN!







