Blues Acquire F Julien Gauthier from New York Islanders

Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has acquired forward Julien Gauthier from the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Matt Luff. Gauthier will report to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Gauthier, 28, has dressed in 14 games for the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders this season, recording seven points (five goals, two assists) and six penalty minutes. Overall, the Pointe-aux-Trembles, Quebec native has totaled 130 points (86 goals, 44 assists) and 131 penalty minutes in 228 career AHL regular-season games. He has also played in 181 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, and the Islanders, posting 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) and 44 penalty minutes.

Luff, 28, has logged 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 42 games with the Thunderbirds this season. Overall, he has amassed 251 points (101 goals, 150 assists) and 205 penalty minutes in 321 career AHL regular-season games.

