Ads Host Annual Charity Game on Sunday

Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are excited to hold their annual Charity Game on this coming Sunday, March 1st when they host the Manitoba Moose at 3 pm at Panther Arena.

The Admirals will drastically reduce the ticket prices, selling tickets for as little as $10. Then the team will donate $3 from the discounted tickets, as well as all regular priced seats, to Children's Wisconsin. With a capacity of over 9,000 people at Panther Arena, the team stands to give over $27,000 to Children's.

"One of the top priorities that we have as an organization is to give back to give back to the community," said Admirals owner Harris Turer. "The work that Children's Wisconsin does for kids and their families is truly remarkable and it is our honor to be able to contribute to their efforts."

This is the 20th season that the Admirals have held a charity game, raising over $525,000 in that time for local charities like Children's Wisconsin, the MACC Fund, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

Fans can order tickets for the Charity Game, or any Admirals game, by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or online at milwaukeeadmirals.com.







American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.