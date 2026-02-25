Condors365 Memberships for 2026-27 on Sale Now
Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
With the Condors playoff push heating up and excitement building, Condors365 Memberships for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. A Condors365 Membership is your year-round ticket to exclusive events, the best seats in the house, game day experiences, and so much more!
Memberships fit every lifestyle and include never-waste-a-ticket, buddy passes, giveaway vouchers, and merchandise discounts! Monthly payment plans are available, beginning at just $33 a month!
Sign up by the end of the week and receive bonus tickets for the remainder of this season and playoff access as the Condors push for a Pacific Division title!
