Condors Fall in Colorado

Published on February 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (27-16-8, 62pts) dropped the road trip opener, 4-2, to the Colorado Eagles (31-12-6, 68pts) on Tuesday.

Colorado opened the scoring on the power play at 2:39. Bakersfield responded on a breakaway as Sam Poulin (14th) raced up ice to tie the game at 1-1 at 13:30. After Colorado went back in front at 15:43, the Condors quickly leveled when Atro Leppanen (6th) banged home a rebound 15 seconds later. It stayed tied at 2-2 through one period.

The Eagles would score the lone goal of the second at 14:15 from the slot to take their third lead of the night at 3-2.

Colorado added another in the third for the 4-2 final.

Poulin's goal extended his point streak to six games (2g-5a). Leppanen scored for the third straight game (3g-1a).

UP NEXT

The Condors four-game road trip continues Wednesday in Colorado before wrapping up in Coachella Valley and Ontario on Saturday and Sunday. Bakersfield's next home game is Field Trip Day against Colorado on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m.







American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2026

Condors Fall in Colorado - Bakersfield Condors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.