Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6:05 p.m.

Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors head out on a four-game road trip, beginning with a two-game set in Colorado against the Eagles.

LOOKING BACK

A late extra attacker goal from Calgary forced an overtime that they would convert 31 seconds in as the Condors fell 5-4 in the extra session. Bakersfield never trailed until the final horn. It was the fourth time in seven games in the series in which overtime was required.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin carries a nine-game scoring streak (7g-5a) into action tonight. He has 18 points (10g-8a) in his last 18 games. His career high for goals is 21 in 64 games set in 2021-22. This season, he has 18 in 43 games. He is third only to Seth Griffith and Josh Currie in goals by a Condor in their AHL era.

FAMILIAR TERRITORY

Seth Griffith is once again among the AHL league leaders in scoring following a 1g-1a night on Friday. He has 48 points (15g-33a) in 50 games this season which is tied for seventh. He has finished in the top-10 in league scoring in each of the past two seasons.

TOMMER TIME

Matt Tomkins goes in search of his 15th win of the season tonight. He stopped 26/29 in a 4-3 win over Coachella Valley last Wednesday. Calvin Pickard will back up while Connor Ungar was reassigned to the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL).

POWERING THROUGH

The Condors have the league's best road power play at 28.7% (25/87).

FINNISH FLAIR

Atro Leppanen has goals in back-to-back games and three points (2g-1a) over that span. On the season, he paces Condors blueliners with 23 points (5g-18a) in 31 games.

HELPING OUT

Sam Poulin is on a five-game point streak after an assist on Friday. He has six points (1g-5a) during that time.

ONE GAME, ONE GOAL

Alec Regula joined the Condors on a conditioning loan from Edmonton and scored in his debut. After missing last season due to injury, Regula has played 29 games with the Oilers this season. He was originally drafted in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft by Detroit.

ROAD LIFE

Riley Stillman carries a seven-game road point streak with him tonight dating all the way back to December 6. He has a goal and six assists on the streak.

GAME WINNERS

Roby Jarventie and Isaac Howard are tied for the team lead with five game-winning goals each. They are tied for third in that category around the league.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Bakersfield finds itself right in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race with 22 games left in the regular season. The team sits in third, four points back of tonight's opponent. Seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division with the one seed earning a first-round bye. Click here for the playoff primer.

THE MOUNTAINS ARE BLUE

Colorado split a weekend series with Coachella Valley at home recently. After being shutout Friday, the Eagles responded with a 6-3 win on Saturday. Jacob MacDonald, who set a new AHL record for goals by a d-man last season, made his season debut on Saturday and scored. The Eagles have won three of the four matchups in the series.

UP NEXT

The Condors four-game road trip continues Wednesday in Colorado before wrapping up in Coachella Valley and Ontario on Saturday and Sunday. Bakersfield's next home game is Field Trip Day against Colorado on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m.

CONDORS @ EAGLES

PUCK DROP: 6:05p.m.

Blue Arena; Loveland, Colo.

CONDORS FIGHTING CANCER JERSEY AUCTION: Over $18,000 was raised in the on-ice jersey auction Friday to benefit local pediatric cancer warriors. There is still time to get in on the online auction, which ends on Sunday.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

99.9 The Point (Colorado Eagles Broadcast).

NOTE: there will not be a Condors radio broadcast for either game. The games will still be carried still on AHLTV on FloHockey and via the Colorado Eagles Radio Network on 99.9 The Point.

