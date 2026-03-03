Condors Get Passing Grade in 5-4 Win over Colorado

Sam Poulin scored with the goalie pulled late in the third and the Bakersfield Condors (29-17-9, 67pts) persevered to beat the Colorado Eagles (32-13-8, 72pts) 5-4 in a shootout in front of 7,281 students at the team's annual Field Trip Day game. It was the sixth extra attacker goal of the season for the Condors.

James Hamblin (22nd) set a new career high on a partial breakaway to give the Condors a 1-0 lead at 3:29 of the first. The teams exchanged power-play goals with Isaac Howard (15th) one-timing home from the right-wing circle to make it 2-1 Bakersfield. Quinn Hutson (25th) doubled the lead and gave the team a 3-1 lead at the break. Seth Griffith had two assists in the period.

After a scoreless second, Colorado scored three times in six minutes to start the third and take a 4-3 lead. It stayed that way until Poulin's (15th) extra attacker goal forced overtime with just over a minute remaining.

Overtime solved nothing. In the shootout Poulin and Howard each scored for Bakersfield and Tomkins stopped two attempts for the 5-4 victory.

Atro Leppanen had an assist and has eight points (2g-6a) in his last nine games.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is home for a weekend series against Tucson. Tucson comes to town on Friday for a $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets) and First Responders Night on Saturday (click here for tickets)







