Jacob Julien Reassigned to Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Jacob Julien to the Manitoba Moose from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Julien, 21, appeared in two games with the Admirals, making his professional debut on Jan. 9 against the Adirondack Thunder. The centreman previously posted 54 points (11G, 43A) in 65 games while serving as an alternate captain with the OHL's London Knights during the 2024-25 campaign. He added 19 points (6G, 13A) in 17 playoff games as London captured the OHL Championship. Julien then racked up four points (2G, 2A) in five games on the way to hoisting the Memorial Cup with the Knights. The London, Ont. product totalled 148 points (49G, 99A) in 172 games through his junior career, which included two OHL Championships. Julien was a fifth round selection (146th overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Jacob Julien

Centre -- shoots L

Born Sept. 12, 2004 -- London, Ont.

Height 6.04 -- Weight 190

The Moose continue their road trip against the Rockford IceHogs tomorrow night. Coverage on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey gets rolling at 6:45 p.m. CT.

