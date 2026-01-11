Senators Win Final Battle of Ontario Clash, 6-3

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators returned home for the second game of a three-game stretch, welcoming the Toronto Marlies for their final meeting of the season, earning a 6-3 victory.

The last game of the Battle of Ontario got off to a lively start with a sold-out crowd and an early Senators goal. A quick rush into the offensive zone by Arthur Kaliyev had Scott Harrington put a shot on net, causing a scramble for Philippe Daoust to pot his tenth of the season and a 1-0 game. The Marlies were able to respond on the man advantage. Vinni Lettieri showed great patience, waiting out pressure before sneaking one past Jackson Parsons, with assists from Travis Boyd and Bo Groulx, to knot the game at 1-1. The tie did not last long, as Belleville struck right back. In his return to the AHL, Stephen Halliday buried his second of the year off a pretty deflection pass by Tyler Boucher to restore the one-goal lead at 2-1.

It took nearly eight minutes for the game's next tally in the second, as the Marlies tied the contest once again. A slick toe drag by Lettieri opened up space for a pass to Luke Haymes, who redirected his fourth of the season to make it 2-2. The back-and-forth theme continued, with the Senators once again regaining the lead. Crisp blue-line passing in the offensive zone saw Dennis Gilbert feed Harrington for a shot that was tipped in by Hayden Hodgson, giving Belleville a 3-2 edge heading into the third.

The last twenty minutes saw the Senators start on the power play and extend their advantage. Olle Lycksell showcased great deception and speed on an individual effort, slipping past the defence and scoring to give Belleville a two-goal cushion at 4-2. Toronto continued to push and answered with a goal of their own. High-to-low passing from Lettieri and Logan Shaw found Bo Groulx in the slot, as he buried his seventeenth of the season to cut the deficit to 4-3.

With exactly nine minutes remaining in the final frame, Belleville's scoring touch carried on. A hard-fought battle behind the Marlies' net saw Daoust dig the puck free, for a saucer pass out front to Kaliyev, restoring the two-goal lead at 5-3. The Senators would add an empty-net goal, courtesy of Kaliyev, to close out the season series with a 6-3 victory.

This game concludes Belleville's battle against Toronto, with the Senators posting a 5-3-2-0 record against the Marlies. This brings their five-season total to 29-18-4-3, posting a 4-3-1-2 last season.

The Senators have a chance to keep the wins going against in-division foes as tomorrow the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) come into town to reignite their flame in the back half of this season. The puck hits the ice at 3:00 p.m. inside CAA Arena.

Fast Facts:

#10 Philippe Daoust had two points, with one being a goal

#13 Xavier Bourgault assisted on the final tally, extending his point streak to four games

#14 Scott Harrington recorded an assist

#15 Olle Lycksell scored

#16 Tyler Boucher notched one assist tonight

#24 Jan Jenik had four shots on net

#31 Jackson Parsons saved 26 of 29

#34 Stephen Halliday had one goal in his return

#42 Hayden Hodgson scored his fourth of the season

#43 Arthur Kaliyev scored twice, bringing his total to twenty-three

#48 Dennis Gilbert had two assists

