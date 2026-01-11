Stars Defeat Wolves for Second Straight Win

(Texas Stars, Credit: Chicago Wolves) Texas Stars' Jack Becker versus Chicago Wolves' Skyler Brind'Amour

Chicago, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, won a goaltending duel against the Chicago Wolves 3-1 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

The first period finished scoreless, but there were plenty of offensive chances for each team. With six minutes remaining in the period, Texas earned a 5-on-3 power play for two full minutes, but could not capitalize. Amir Miftakhov was credited with 13 saves in the first frame.

Texas wasted no time getting on the board in the middle frame. Three minutes into the period, during a long offensive zone shift, Kyle McDonald let a shot fly from above the circles, Jack Becker tipped it past Miftakhov to give the Stars a 1-0 advantage. Texas has now scored first in 10 of their last 11 games.

Early in the middle frame, Becker and Antonio Stranges each earned a breakaway, but Miftakhov shut down both chances. With under three minutes to go in the period, the Stars' luck changed as the Wolves could not keep a bouncing puck in their offensive zone and Stranges took advantage. The winger snapped it past Miftakhov on a breakaway to double the Stars lead.

With seven minutes remaining in the third, Bradly Nadeau scored for Chicago to cut the Stars lead to 2-1. Chicago pulled Miftakhov with 2:35 remaining for an extra attacker. Kole Lind found the empty net from his own defensive zone to seal the victory for the Stars.

Remi Poirier had 30 saves in the win for the Stars, Miftakhov had 24 saves in the loss for the Wolves.

The Stars will head back to Cedar Park to begin a four-game homestand with a Tuesday matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

