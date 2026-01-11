Stars Defeat Wolves for Second Straight Win
Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars' Jack Becker versus Chicago Wolves' Skyler Brind'Amour
(Texas Stars, Credit: Chicago Wolves)
Chicago, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, won a goaltending duel against the Chicago Wolves 3-1 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
The first period finished scoreless, but there were plenty of offensive chances for each team. With six minutes remaining in the period, Texas earned a 5-on-3 power play for two full minutes, but could not capitalize. Amir Miftakhov was credited with 13 saves in the first frame.
Texas wasted no time getting on the board in the middle frame. Three minutes into the period, during a long offensive zone shift, Kyle McDonald let a shot fly from above the circles, Jack Becker tipped it past Miftakhov to give the Stars a 1-0 advantage. Texas has now scored first in 10 of their last 11 games.
Early in the middle frame, Becker and Antonio Stranges each earned a breakaway, but Miftakhov shut down both chances. With under three minutes to go in the period, the Stars' luck changed as the Wolves could not keep a bouncing puck in their offensive zone and Stranges took advantage. The winger snapped it past Miftakhov on a breakaway to double the Stars lead.
With seven minutes remaining in the third, Bradly Nadeau scored for Chicago to cut the Stars lead to 2-1. Chicago pulled Miftakhov with 2:35 remaining for an extra attacker. Kole Lind found the empty net from his own defensive zone to seal the victory for the Stars.
Remi Poirier had 30 saves in the win for the Stars, Miftakhov had 24 saves in the loss for the Wolves.
The Stars will head back to Cedar Park to begin a four-game homestand with a Tuesday matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Jack Becker versus Chicago Wolves' Skyler Brind'Amour
(Chicago Wolves)
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026
- Moose Edge IceHogs in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Blanked by Eagles, 6-0 - San Diego Gulls
- Keyser Notches 35-Save Shutout in Eagles' 6-0 Blanking of San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Firebirds Down Silver Knights on Pride Night, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wolf Pack Notch Two Shorthanded Goals in 5-1 Triumph over Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stars Defeat Wolves for Second Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Islanders Snap Skid vs. Comets, Win, 4-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Skate Past Monsters for 3-2 Win - Hershey Bears
- Dominik Shine Signs Two-Year Extension with Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Senators Win Final Battle of Ontario Clash, 6-3 - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Tripped up by Stars, 3-1 - Chicago Wolves
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Fall 3-2 in Hard-Fought Battle with Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- Richard Scores Winner with 11.9 Secs Left - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Stunned Late by Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Get Revenge, Pound Penguins 5-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Thwarted in Rematch with Checkers, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Rally Past Laval Rocket, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Fall 4-2 in Bridgeport to Islanders - Utica Comets
- Belleville Sens Indigenous Communities Night Tonight Sold Out - Belleville Senators
- Ryan Mougenel Named Atlantic Division Head Coach for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Mougenel, Vincent, Watson, Letestu to Coach at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - AHL
- Panthers Recall Sandis Vilmanis - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- F Justin Dowling Assigned to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Lehigh Valley Brings 6-Game Point Streak to New England - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.