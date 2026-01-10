Game Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 6:30 p.m.

Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Bakersfield has won five straight as their three-game road trip comes to an end in San Jose tonight at 6:30 p.m.

LOOKING BACK

A three-goal first period was more than enough for the Condors in a 4-1 win on Wednesday in Abbotsford. Beau Akey (1g-1a) and Roby Jarventie (2a) each had multi-point nights.

BUSY BUSY

January is the Condors busiest month of the season with the team playing 14 games, evenly split with seven on the road and seven at home. Bakersfield will have three flight trips in the month to Abbotsford, San Jose, and Calgary.

TOMMER'S TIME

Matt Tomkins, tonight's expected starter, has won back-to-back starts combining for 66 saves on 70 shots (.943 save percentage). He is 6-2-2 in his last 10 appearances.

ROTATING WINS

Connor Ungar, expected to start tomorrow against Ontario, picked up his fourth straight win to begin his AHL career on Wednesday, stopping 21 of 22 shots. He has a .944 save percentage through four starts.

FEELING 22

Quinn Hutson took over the AHL goal scoring lead with his 22nd on Wednesday. He is on a current six-game goal scoring streak and has nine goals over that span.

ROAD LIFE

The Condors have collected points in seven consecutive road games and carry a 6-0-1 streak into tonight.

CAPTAIN CLIMBING

Following a four-point series in Abbotsford, Seth Griffith is now tied for sixth in the AHL scoring race with 34 points on the campaign.

A PROLIFIC OFFENSE

The Condors have the second best offense in the AHL, averaging 3.64 goals per contest. In their last seven road games, the Condors have scored at least four goals.

ROBY LOVES SAN JOSE

Jarventie had two assists on Wednesday in Abbotsford. He has five points (3g-2a) in four games against San Jose this season.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield's power play is second in the league at 26.1% after going 1/2 on Wednesday and 2/4 in the series.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 17-0-4 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

FISH FILES

The San Jose Sharks acquired former Condors netminder Laurent Brossoit yesterday from Chicago and he was loaned to the Barracuda. Colin White scored twice on Wednesday as San Jose beat San Diego, 3-2, in a shootout. After winning the season opener against the Condors, the fish have dropped three straight to Bakersfield.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is next on Dignity Health Home Ice tomorrow at 4 p.m. for a Family Fun Day against Ontario.

CONDORS @ BARRACUDA

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m.

Tech CU Arena, San Jose, Calif.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night.







American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.