Comets Fall 4-2 in Bridgeport to Islanders

Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Bridgeport, CT - The Comets visited the Bridgeport Islanders for the first time this season on Pucks and Pies Night and lost by a score of 4-2.

The game started with some fireworks as Mikael Diotte and Hunter Drew dropped the gloves just 2:40 into the first period. It was the fourth fight for the Comets in the last two games. The Comets found themselves facing a 5-on-3 penalty kill a few minutes later, and it was Islanders' forward Joey Larson who ripped a one-timer from the right circle past Nico Daws to make it 1-0 at 8:05 on his 13th of the year. A few minutes later, the Comets tied the game when Lenni Hameenaho set up Kyle Criscuolo at the top of the crease who roofed one past Bridgeport netminder Henrik Tikkanen for his fifth of the season at 11:39. Calen Addison picked up the secondary assist. Towards the end of the period, the Islanders advanced into the Comets' zone and defenseman Marshall Warren snapped one low blocker past Nico Daws to make it 2-1 at 16:18 for his fourth of the year. Alex Jefferies and Matthew Highmore picked up the assists.

The Comets nearly tied the game at the beginning of the second when Lenni Hameenaho had a puck roll off his stick at the side of the net, and then the Islanders came back the other way on a 2-on-1 and Liam Foudy snapped one home blocker side past Daws to make it 3-1 at the 1:31 mark. Later in the period, the Comets were set up in the offensive zone and Shane Lachance snapped a shot through traffic past Henrik Tikkanen to make it 3-2 at 12:59 for his fifth goal of the season from Thomas Bordeleau and Calen Addison.

The Comets went to the power play early in the third period and despite some great pressure, were unable to capitalize. The Comets tested Tikkanen with 11 shots and some great chances in the third, perhaps their best coming on a 2-on-1, but Xavier Parent was denied on a great glove save by the Islanders' netminder. The Comets pulled Nico Daws late in the third in an effort to tie the game, but Islanders' forward and former Comet, Adam Beckman, shot one from his own zone into the empty net to make it 4-2 at 19:06 of the third for his 10th of the season as the Comets saw their four-game point streak and three-game winning streak come to an end.

The Islanders outshot the Comets 35-30 with Nico Daws making 31 saves. The Comets went 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Comets are back home next Saturday against the Rochester Americans at 6 pm. For tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.