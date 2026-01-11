Wolves Tripped up by Stars, 3-1
Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves took the ice against the Texas Stars on Saturday night at Allstate Arena in the first of eight meetings between the Central Division rivals this season.
Bradly Nadeau scored but that was all the offense the Wolves could muster as they fell 3-1 in Chicago's second contest in a set of three games in three days.
After a scoreless opening period, Texas scored twice in the second as Jack Becker and Antonio Stranges tallied.
With 7 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the third, the Wolves got on the board when Ryan Suzuki sent a cross-ice pass that deflected off Nadeau, who had rushed the net. The power-play marker-Nadeau's 11th goal of the season-was assisted by Suzuki and Felix Unger Sorum.
Kole Lind's empty-netter in the waning moments sealed the deal for the Stars.
Amir Miftakhov (24 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Remi Poirier (30 saves) earned the win for the Stars.
The Wolves dropped to 15-9-4-4 on the season while Texas stands at 15-16-3-1.
Up next: The Wolves host the Manitoba Moose on Sunday at Allstate Arena (3 p.m.).
