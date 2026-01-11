Dominik Shine Signs Two-Year Extension with Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday signed right wing Dominik Shine to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

Shine currently ranks second on the league-leading Griffins with 27 points (14-13-27) in 26 games to go along with 24 penalty minutes and a career-high plus-17 rating. The Detroit native ranks among the AHL leaders in goals (T12th) and plus-minus (T10th). Last season, Shine totaled career-high numbers in assists (32), points (46), power-play goals (5) and game-winners (4) in 61 appearances with Grand Rapids. The 32-year-old also made his NHL debut with the Red Wings in 2024-25 and recorded one assist and 15 penalty minutes in nine outings. Shine is the 19th captain in Griffins history and is in his 10th season with Grand Rapids, becoming just the third player in team history to reach the milestone (Brian Lashoff 14, Travis Richards 10).

On Dec. 7 at Toronto, Shine became just the third player in franchise history to reach 500 games with the team, scoring a goal in the process. On the all-time regular-season franchise leaderboard, Shine ranks third in games played (509), fourth in goals (89), seventh in assists (122), fourth in points (211), fifth in penalty minutes (577), tied for fifth in shorthanded goals (6), tied for fourth in game-winners (14), tied for first in unassisted goals (10), and third in shots (864).

Prior to turning pro, Shine spent four seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Lincoln Stars from 2009-13, serving as captain from 2011-13. He then went on to compete for Northern Michigan University from 2013-17, where he was named to the WCHA Second All-Star Team in 2016 and the WCHA Third All-Star Team in 2017. Shine notched 97 points (48-49-97) in 131 collegiate games.

