Monsters Fall 3-2 in Hard-Fought Battle with Bears

Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears (17-14-1-0) 3-2 on Saturday night at the Giant Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 16-12-4-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Cleveland's Tate Singleton opened the scoring at 5:33 of the first period with Hunter McKown and Max McCue on the assists for an early 1-0 Monsters lead. Hershey forward Louie Belpedio evened the score at 12:26 to tie the game 1-1 through 20 minutes. Following a scoreless second stanza, Bogdan Trineyev added a marker to pull Hershey ahead 2-1 just 1:05 into the final frame. Luca Del Bel Belluz capitalized on the power play for Cleveland off feeds from Jordan Dumais and Owen Sillinger to lock the game at two goals apiece, but Hershey's Grant Cruikshank added a shorthanded tally at 13:39 to give the Bears the 3-2 win.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 28 saves in defeat while Hershey's Clay Stevenson made 26 saves for the win.

The Monsters have a rematch with the Hershey Bears on Saturday, January 11, at 5:00 p.m. at the Giant Center. Follow the game with full coverage on WTAM 1100, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 - - 2

HER 1 0 2 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 1/3 2/2 10 min / 5 inf

HER 31 0/2 2/3 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov L 28 3 12-8-5

HER Stevenson W 26 2 9-8-0

Cleveland Record: 16-12-4-1, 5th North Division

Hershey Record: 17-14-1-0, 5th Atlantic Division







