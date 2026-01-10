F Justin Dowling Assigned to Hartford Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced this morning that forward Justin Dowling has been assigned to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, Rangers Associate General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Sullivan Mack from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Dowling, 35, has skated in 24 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring 16 points (5 g, 11 a). A season ago, Dowling appeared in a career-high 52 NHL games with the New Jersey Devils.

This season, Dowling has skated in two games with the Rangers.

Over the course of his career, the native of Calgary, AB, has appeared in 154 NHL games with the Rangers, Devils, Vancouver Canucks, and Dallas Stars, recording 26 points (9 g, 17 a).

Mack, 25, has scored 14 points (4 g, 10 a) in 21 games this season as a rookie with the Bison.

The native of Anchorage, AK, has appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack this season, making his season debut on Jan. 3 against the Bridgeport Islanders. He recorded one shot in the club's 4-1 victory at Total Mortgage Arena.

Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack on Apr. 2, 2025, Mack skated in 106 games over four seasons with Cornell University. As member of the Big Red, Mack recorded 53 points (23 g, 30 a).

