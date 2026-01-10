Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Tucson Roadrunners

Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild (10-22-2-1; 23 pts.) at Tucson Roadrunners (15-12-5-0; 35 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Tucson Roadrunners complete a weekend series at Tucson Convention Center Arena on Saturday at 8 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 7-12-4-0 (4-7-1-0 at Iowa, 3-5-3-0 at Tucson)

Last Time: Sammy Walker scored the overtime winner as Tucson beat Iowa 2-1 at Tucson Convention Center Arena on Saturday night... Gerry Mayhew scored Iowa's lone goal... Samuel Hlavaj stopped 29-of-31 shots... The Wild went 1-for-3 on the power play... Jaxson Stauber turned aside 19-of-20 shots

2023-24: Iowa finished 2-2-0-0 against Tucson during the 2023-24 season... The Wild won both home games... Sammy Walker led Iowa in goals (3) and points (4)... Mason Shaw paced Wild skaters with three assists against the Roadrunners... Jesper Wallstedt finished 2-1-0 with a 2.94 GAA and a .895 SV%

TEAM NOTES

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa went 1-for-3 on the power play on Friday... The Wild have converted on the power play in five of the last six contests... Iowa's power play is 7-for-19 (36.8%) over that span

EXTRA HOCKEY: Iowa has lost the last two games that have required overtime or a shootout following a three-game win streak in overtime and shootout games

THREE OR FEWER: Iowa has scored three goals or fewer in eight of the last nine games... The Wild are 7-22-2-1 when scoring three goals or fewer this season... Friday's game marked the second time this season Iowa has earned a point when scoring one goal

OPPOSING NETMINDERS: Opposing goaltenders have allowed 11 goals over the last seven contests... Opposing goaltenders have played 11 games in a row without making 30 saves

FRIEND TURNED FOE

Former Iowa Wild forward Sammy Walker scored the overtime winner for Tucson on Friday night

Walker owns two goals against his former club in 2025-26

Walker is the only Tucson player to score twice against Iowa this season

CHASING HISTORY

Gerry Mayhew (108-89=197) enters Saturday's game three points shy of becoming Iowa's all-time leading scorer

Mayhew tied Sam Anas (75-122=197) for second all-time among Wild skaters in points with a goal on Friday

Kyle Rau (88-111=199) leads Iowa skaters in all-time points

LEAGUE RANKINGS

Iowa ranks 24th in the AHL in shots/game this season (26.71)

Tucson ranks 11th in shots/game (29.48)

The Wild are 12th in the AHL in shots allowed/game (27.71)

The Roadrunners rank 16th in the AHL in shots allowed/game (28.48)

