Syracuse Crunch Rally Past Laval Rocket, 3-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch rallied past the Laval Rocket, 3-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

After giving up the first two goals early in the game, the Crunch scored three unanswered to climb back and take the victory. The win snaps a two-game skid and advances the Crunch to 19-13-2-1 on the season. The team is now 2-1-0-1 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win stopping 15-of-17 shots. Kaapo Kähkönen turned aside 25-of-28 shots in net for the Rocket. The Syracuse power play converted on 2-of-3 opportunities, while the penalty kill shut down all five Laval man-advantages and scored a shorthanded goal.

The Rocket were first on the board with their first shot of the game at the 1:09 mark when Adam Engström fired in a slap shot from the high slot. They doubled their lead four minutes later during 4-on-4 play. Jared Davidson picked up the puck at the blue line, sped down the right wing and scored with a wrister.

The Crunch responded with a shorthanded goal at the 7:15 mark. Mitchell Chaffee grabbed the loose puck in the neutral zone and came down the left side on a 2-on-1 rush before beating Kähkönen. Seven minutes later, Syracuse tied the game while on the power play. Kähkönen made the initial save, but the Crunch kept battling in the crease until Ethan Gauthier was eventually able to chip the puck in.

Syracuse took the lead with another power-play goal 2:42 into the third period. Dylan Duke was in front of the net to redirect Chaffee's long wrister from the blue line. The Crunch maintained control through the remainder of regulation to take the win.

The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face the Rochester Americans.

Crunchables: The Crunch are tied for the league lead with seven shorthanded goals this season...The Crunch have scored multiple power-play goals seven times this season.

