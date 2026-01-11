Islanders Snap Skid vs. Comets, Win, 4-2
Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders returned home to Total Mortgage Arena for the second of three games they'll play this weekend, facing a surging Utica Comets team which came into the contest with points in four consecutive games. Powered by a 28-save outing from Henrik Tikkanen and two points from the returning Ethan Bear, the Islanders skated away with a 4-2 victory over the Devils' top affiliate.
The Islanders capitalized on a 5-on-3 opportunity 8:04 into the opening frame as Alex Jefferies found Joey Larson atop the left circle, who ripped home his team-leading 13th goal of the season.
Kyle Criscuolo answered at 11:39 with a one-timer from the slot for his fifth of the season. Bridgeport retook the lead 16:18 into action thanks to Marshall Warren, who snuck a wrister past Nico Daws from the right circle for his fourth of the campaign.
Bridgeport didn't waste time extending its lead in the second period as Liam Foudy doubled Bridgeport's advantage, sniping home his seventh of the season on a 2-on-1 91 seconds into the middle frame. However, Utica answered back 12:59 into the second thanks to Shane Lachance, who snuck in his fifth tally of the season from the point.
Adam Beckman cemented the victory for the Blue and Orange in the game's final minute, netting an empty-netter from the Islanders' zone for his tenth of the year.
The Islanders complete their three-game weekend at home against the Hartford Wolfpack tomorrow at 3 p.m. Ticket information can be found at bridgeportislanders.com.
Notes
Bear returned to action for his first professional game in 234 days (May 21, 2025, with Hershey). The 28-year-old registered two assists in his first game as an Islander and has recorded an assist in all three games he has played against Utica in his career (0-4-4).
Larson's power-play goal marked Bridgeport's first goal on the man advantage since December 20 at Hershey. Each of Larson's last six goals has been Bridgeport's first of the game.
The Islanders improve to 5-1-0-0 in games in which Foudy records a goal.
Alex Jefferies recorded his team-leading seventh multi-point game of the season. Bridgeport is 6-1-0-0 in those contests.
Warren's goal extended his point streak to three games (1-2-3), tying his longest streak of the season.
Beckman recorded a season-high seven shots on goal. Bridgeport is 3-0-1-0 in games where Beckman records five or more shots.
