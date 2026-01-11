Penguins Thwarted in Rematch with Checkers, 5-1

Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins wrapped up their first half of the regular season with a 5-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night at Bojangles' Coliseum.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (23-10-1-2) fell by the same score that it defeated Charlotte by fewer than 24 hours before. Ben Steeves was named the night's first star by providing one goal and three assists, paired with a pair of goals by rookie Jack Devine.

Charlotte seized the game's first goal at 12:34 thanks to some puck luck. Mike Benning crept towards the Penguins' crease, but had the puck swatted off his stick and deflected straight up into the air. The puck arched behind the back of Joel Blomqvist, and then a subtle touch by Devine inched the puck across the goal line.

Nolan Foote put the Checkers up by two five minutes later with a wicked wrist shot while the teams were skating at four-on-four.

Steeves rushed up ice during the Checkers' first power play of the game and launched a shot to the top corner for a 3-0 lead midway through the second period.

In need of a spark, the Penguins pulled together a swift passing play to nab a power-play goal at 11:05 of the middle frame. Ryan Graves got the final touch, blasting a shot from the blue line behind Charlotte goalie Kirill Gerasimyuk.

However, Charlotte reestablished its three-goal lead 52 seconds later with Devine's second tally of the night.

An empty netter from Nate Smith in the third period sealed the 5-1 win for the Checkers.

Blomqvist recorded 20 saves on 24 shots faced, whereas Gerasimyuk turned aside 22 shots.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Jan. 14 against the Providence Bruins. The tilt between the East's top two teams is set for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Penguins' next home game is Friday, Jan. 16, when the Hartford Wolf Pack come to town for a back-to-back set. Game time for the Penguins and Wolf Pack is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Full-Season, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.