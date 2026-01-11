Moose Edge IceHogs in Shootout
Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (17-13-2-0) earned two big points in the standings Saturday night, downing the Rockford IceHogs (13-19-2-2) in the shootout by a 3-2 scoreline. Manitoba was coming off a 7-3 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-M Panther Arena on Thursday night.
Parker Ford needed just 107 seconds to open the scoring, opting to keep the puck on a two-on-one, ripping Manitoba's first shot of the contest under the bar. Despite the early goal against, Owen Flores made a couple of big saves in the period, stopping a point-blank Fabian Wagner chance and getting a measure of revenge over Ford. Thomas Milic was steady in the first, making five stops, as the Moose outshot the IceHogs 9-5 in the period.
The second was another low-event period. Manitoba outshot their Central Division foes 7-4 in the frame, but it was Rockford drawing level, beating the buzzer by 56 seconds. Former Moose captain Dominic Toninato tied the game with a shorthanded tally. Flores was perfect in the middle 20, turning aside all seven shots he saw, running his streak to 15 consecutive stops. Tyrel Bauer led both sides with three shots on goal through 40 minutes of play.
Rockford claimed their first lead of the contest 2:51 into the third, as Rem Pitlick snuck a shot through Milic on the power play. The Moose thought they had the game tied on what would have been Ford's second goal of the game, but the officials overturned the goal following a conference. Still down by one, Walker Duehr was denied on a breakaway and then again on a chance in tight, but his third chance was the charm. Duehr wound up and blasted a slap shot past Flores, levelling the game at two with a shorthanded marker. Overtime solved nothing, despite six shots on goal for the Moose. The first six shooters were denied in the shootout, but Ville Heinola scored for the Moose, and Milic turned away Jackson Cates, securing a 3-2 Manitoba win.
Quotable
Moose forward Walker Duehr (click for full interview)
"It was a battle. It took everybody. I think everybody had an impact on that game. Every shift, guys were doing anything out there to get the win, and it was fun to see."
Statbook
Mason Shaw and Samuel Fagemo both played in their 300th AHL game
Manitoba allowed a season-low 14 shots against
Ville Heinola's two-point game was his fourth multi-point game of the season
Thomas Milic has a win in each of his past two starts, allowing only three goals in that span
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026
- Moose Edge IceHogs in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Blanked by Eagles, 6-0 - San Diego Gulls
- Keyser Notches 35-Save Shutout in Eagles' 6-0 Blanking of San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Firebirds Down Silver Knights on Pride Night, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wolf Pack Notch Two Shorthanded Goals in 5-1 Triumph over Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stars Defeat Wolves for Second Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Islanders Snap Skid vs. Comets, Win, 4-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Skate Past Monsters for 3-2 Win - Hershey Bears
- Dominik Shine Signs Two-Year Extension with Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Senators Win Final Battle of Ontario Clash, 6-3 - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Tripped up by Stars, 3-1 - Chicago Wolves
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Fall 3-2 in Hard-Fought Battle with Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- Richard Scores Winner with 11.9 Secs Left - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Stunned Late by Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Get Revenge, Pound Penguins 5-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Thwarted in Rematch with Checkers, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Rally Past Laval Rocket, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Fall 4-2 in Bridgeport to Islanders - Utica Comets
- Belleville Sens Indigenous Communities Night Tonight Sold Out - Belleville Senators
- Ryan Mougenel Named Atlantic Division Head Coach for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Mougenel, Vincent, Watson, Letestu to Coach at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - AHL
- Panthers Recall Sandis Vilmanis - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- F Justin Dowling Assigned to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Lehigh Valley Brings 6-Game Point Streak to New England - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.