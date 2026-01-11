Gulls Blanked by Eagles, 6-0
Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
The San Diego Gulls fell to the Colorado Eagles 6-0 Saturday night at Blue Arena. The Gulls now have a 15-10-6-2 record.
Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped 26 shots.
The Gulls head home to face the Abbotsford Canucks at Pechanga Arena San Diego Wednesday night (7 p.m. PST).
POSTGAME QUOTES
SAN DIEGO GULLS
Defenseman Nikolas Brouillard
On what went wrong tonight
Yeah, I don't know. We came out really flat in the second, losing way too many battles, getting way too many odd man rushes. We didn't play our style, and you can't do that against the first [place team].
On what the team can take away from this weekend
We can beat any team in our division, that's for sure. And we know we can beat them. We know it wasn't going to be an easy challenge coming in and get two games against Colorado was a really strong team, but I think we got to be on top of them. We got to win battles. We got to play harder. We got to play with that extra edge that we maybe don't always play with because it's the first position and they're the dominant team in our division.
On returning home next week
It's always nice to get back home to have our fans supporting us, the crowd always gets us going. So it's definitely going to be a good week for us.
Assistant coach Michael Babcock
On allowing five goals in the second period
Just had a bad period, couple bad bounces that stretch. Obviously, we were bled a little bit and just couldn't grab it.
On what the team will take away from this weekend
We talked about the resiliency last night, the good that came out from that. Then obviously, just the details and again, we had one bad period in the second. So, we got to find a way to grab that, clean some things up there, and then we'll get on with it.
On how the team will regroup
We got to get back playing Gulls hockey. There's a certain brand that we talk about that's our identity, that's our standard. We got to get back to it.
