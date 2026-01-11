Firebirds Down Silver Knights on Pride Night, 3-2

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 3-2. The Firebirds came back from a two-goal deficit by scoring three times in the second period to help take down the Silver Knights on the team's annual Pride Night, presented by McDonald's.

Henderson opened the scoring just 2:56 into the game as Jonas Rondbjerg put a wrist shot off the back bar. Firebirds' goaltender Nikke Kokko left the game with an injury, which occurred during the play, and did not return. Victor Ostman replaced Kokko between the pipes for the remainder of the game. The Silver Knights converted on a turnover to extend their lead to 2-0 at 11:18 on a goal from Jackson Hallum.

The Firebirds offense exploded in the second period, netting three goals to take a 3-2 lead. Eduard Sale wristed a shot over the glove of goaltender Cameron Whitehead for his fifth goal of the season. Caden Price tied the game with his first AHL goal, coming off a wrist shot from the center point, from Jagger Firkus and Logan Morrison at 7:56.

Jakov Novak was then sprung on a breakaway that was initially denied by Whitehead, but Ian McKinnon followed up on the rebound to make it 3-2. Lleyton Roed also earned an assist on the play at 12:20.

Ostman shut the door in the third period, making 15 saves to help close out the win for Coachella Valley. Victor Ostman finished the game with 31 saves on 32 shots in the win that moves the Firebirds' record to 17-12-4-0 on the season.

Coachella Valley did not have a powerplay in the game but went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, including a crucial kill in the game's closing minutes.

THREE STARS

3.) Victor Ostman (CV) - Ostman came into the game in relief of Nikke Kokko and made 31 saves on 32 shots, including 15 in the third period, to notch his sixth win of the season.

2.) Caden Price (CV) - Price tied the game for Coachella Valley in the second period with his first AHL goal. The rookie now has seven points on the season.

1.) Ian McKinnon (CV) - McKinnon scored the eventual game winning goal halfway through the second period to help get the Firebirds back in the win column.

8,048 fans were in attendance at Acrisure Arena for the team's annual Pride Night, presented by McDonald's.







