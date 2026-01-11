Keyser Notches 35-Save Shutout in Eagles' 6-0 Blanking of San Diego

Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO - Colorado goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped all 35 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season, while the Eagles struck for a season-high five goals in the second period, defeating the San Diego Gulls 6-0 on Saturday. Forward Jayson Megna collected two goals and an assist in the win, while fellow forwards Danil Gushchin and Alex Barre-Boulet each posted a goal and an assist.

The first period would kick off with a fight between Keaton Middleton and Travis Howe just 2:34 into the contest. The Eagles would go on to outshoot San Diego 9-6 in the opening frame, but the two teams would head to the intermission with the game still scoreless.

Colorado would launch an offensive explosion in the second period when Gushchin buried a shot through traffic from the top of the right-wing circle, putting the Eagles up 1-0 at the 1:30 mark.

The game's first power play would then see Alex Barre-Boulet stuff home a cross-slot pass at the side of the crease, expanding the Eagles advantage to 2-0 with 15:50 left to play in the middle frame.

The onslaught would continue when forward Chase Bradley collected a pass in the left-wing circle on the rush, before snapping it past goalie Vyacheslav Buteyets and putting Colorado up 3-0 at the 12:26 mark of the second stanza.

The Eagles would strike again just 1:34 later when Megna deflected a shot between the circles and into the back of the net, pushing Colorado's lead to 4-0.

Forward Tristen Nielsen would cap off the period when he batted home a rebound out of midair from the top of the crease, allowing Colorado to grab a 5-0 advantage with 4:52 remaining in the period.

The third period would see the Gulls earn three opportunities on the power play, while outshooting the Eagles 20-7. However, it would be Megna who would net the lone goal of the frame, as he jumped out of the penalty box before darting down the ice and lighting the lamp with a wrister. The goal was his team-leading 18th of the season and put Colorado up 6-0 at the 8:33 mark.

Buteyets suffered the loss in net, allowing six goals on 32 shots, as the Eagles finished the night going 1-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

