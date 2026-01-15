Senators Edge Rocket 3-2 in Overtime

Published on January 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were boots down in Laval as they kicked off a single-game road trip against the Rocket, winning in overtime 3-2.

It was an energetic start inside Place Bell for another rivalry matchup, as the Senators got things started just over seven minutes in. From the corner, Jamieson Rees flung a puck on net, which deflected off the skate of Tyler Boucher for his third of the year and a 1-0 contest.

The second period saw both sides strike with a power-play goal of their own, starting with the Rocket. A poke off the stick of Laurent Dauphin sent the puck ahead to Alex Belzile in the offensive zone, where Belzile beat Mads Sogaard in the top right of the net to knot the game at 1-1. Minutes later, the Senators regained the advantage. Some quick passing by Boucher and Wyatt Bongiovanni set up Jan Jenik for his fifth goal of the season, restoring the 2-1 lead.

The final period saw Laval tie the game again early. A swift entry into the offensive zone by Adam Engstrom led to a drop pass to Sean Farrell, who quickly dished it to the side of the net, where Vincent Arseneau tapped it in to make it a 2-2 game. Both teams had their chances, but nothing was solved, and overtime was needed.

It did not take long for the extra frame to finish, as the Senators called game. A neutral-zone reset by Stephen Halliday led to a pass to Arthur Kaliyev, who created space and set up Lassi Thomson, who scored his tenth of the season, sealing a 3-2 road victory.

This contest was the last one for a while, as Belleville will not see the Rocket until April 10th for the first of a back-to-back in Laval, with a 7:00 p.m. start at Place Bell.

The Senators will be right back at home this Friday, seeing those same Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) from Sunday's affair inside CAA Arena, with puck drop going down at 7:00 p.m.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni added an assist and now has points in back-to-back games

#16 Tyler Boucher doubled up with one goal and one assist

#19 Jamieson Rees notched an assist

#24 Jan Jenik scored his fifth goal of the season

#33 Lassi Thomson scored the game winner for his tenth tally

#34 Stephen Halliday recorded an assist

#40 Mads Sogaard saved 25 of 27 shots

#43 Arthur Kaliyev had one assist

