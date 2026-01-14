Firebirds Mount Another Multi-Goal Comeback in Win over Texas Stars

Published on January 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, TX - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Texas Stars on Tuesday night at H-E-B Center by the final score of 5-2. The Firebirds came back from a two-goal deficit for the second straight game. Caden Price and Jani Nyman scored twice in a span of 45 seconds in the third period to propel Coachella Valley to their 18th win of the season.

Texas scored two goals in the opening period as Justin Ertel netted his first of the season at 4:16. Antonio Stranges followed up with a strike on the rebound to make it 2-0 at 11:52.

The Firebirds found the back of the net halfway through the second period as Ian McKinnon floated a puck into the offensive zone that was fumbled by Stars' goaltender Arno Tiefensee for his fourth goal of the season. McKinnon now has goals in three of his last four games.

Coachella Valley tied the game on a wrist shot from Caden Price, his second in as many games, at the 10:55 mark of the third period. David Goyette and Eduard Sale. 45 seconds later, Logan Morrison forced a puck loose in the corner and found Jani Nyman in front of the goal for his second of the season to give the Firebirds their first lead of the game.

The Stars pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker and the Firebirds scored twice on the vacant cage, with goals from Logan Morrison and Jani Nyman, to seal a 5-2 victory.

Victor Ostman made 24 saves on 26 shots, including eight saves in the third, to pick up his seventh win of the season. Coachella Valley outshot Texas 38-26. With the win, the Firebirds' record improves to 18-12-4-0 on the season.

Both teams finished the game 0-for-1 on the powerplay.

THREE STARS

3.) Justin Ertel (TEX) - Scored the opening goal for the Stars, his first of the season 4:16 into the game.

2.) Caden Price (CV) - Price tied the game for Coachella Valley in the third period with his second career AHL goal. The rookie now has eight points on the season and goals in back-to-back games.

1.) Jani Nyman (CV) - Nyman scored the game-winning goal that gave Coachella Valley the lead in the third period and added some insurance, an empty-netter to put the game out of reach.

The Firebirds wrap up their trip to Texas with a rematch against the Stars tomorrow, January 13th and Wednesday, January 14th. Puck drop for both games is set for 5 p.m. PT.







