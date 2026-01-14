Ads Win Wild Affair over Griffins

Milwaukee, WI - Zach L'Heuruex scored the game-winning goal in overtime to complete a three-point night and give the Admirals a 5-4 win over the league-leading Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday night at historic Panther Arena.

The OT winner was the second for L'Heureux in the past two weeks against Grand Rapids and he now shows seven points (2g-5a) in his past two contests.

Joakim Kemell potted a pair of goals on the night, while Ryan Ufko (2a), Jake Lucchini (2a), Daniel Carr (1g-1a) and Cole O'Hara all had multi-point affairs.

In goal for the Ads, Magnus Chrona stopped 28 shots to earn his third win in his past four starts.

After an emotional beginning to the evening honoring the annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, the Admirals got off to a strong start on the ice when Carr, the Admirals leading goal scorer, added his 15th tally of the season at 8:29 of the first.

Following a quick response from Griffins forward Eduards Tralmaks, Milwaukee took back the lead late in the first period. The second goal of the evening for the Admirals came on the powerplay when Ufko set up Kemell for his signature one-timer from the top of the left circle, finding the back of the net for a 2-1 lead. The assist for Ufko extended his teamwide points lead on the season to 34.

The Griffins turned things around in the second period, slotting a quick goal from former Admiral John Leonard at 4:31 of the sandwich frame. After another Grand Rapids goal from Ondrej Becher, Milwaukee responded with a momentum shifting goal right on the brink of the second intermission. Daniel Carr entered the zone and dished the puck to the right-wing, finding Cole O'Hara who slotted a wrist shot into the top corner, tying the game at three with under thirty ticks remaining in the period.

Despite Nate Danielson's goal about halfway through the third period, the Admirals proved they still had more fight in them. A wild turnaround slapshot from Joakim Kemell late in the third period knotted the game at four and forced a decisive overtime period.

Less than thirty seconds into the three-on-three frame, L'Heureux collected a feed as he entered the zone, skated between two defenders and sniped a wrist shot from the slot straight into the back of the net, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The Admirals are back in action on Friday, January 16, as they host the Chicago Wolves for the inaugural Admirals Emo Night.







