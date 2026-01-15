Reign Preview - Ontario at Colorado

WHO: Ontario Reign (23-11-1-1, 48pts) at Colorado Eagles (22-8-1-2, 47pts)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #37/72

WHEN: Wednesday, January 14 @ 6:05 Pacific

WHERE: Blue Arena - Loveland, CO

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign and Colorado Eagles wrap up a back-to-back tonight form Loveland, CO after Ontario picked up a 6-3 win last evening taking sole possession of first place in the pacific division with 48 points to Colorado's 47.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: The Reign are 3-1-0-0 vs. the Eagles this season including 2-1-0-0 at Blue Arena. Samuel Bolduc and Glenn Gawdin have led the way offensively with five points each (3G, 2A) while Cole Guttman has tallied three assists. Goals have been split right down the middle with each team having scored 13 while Ontario has held the each in the special teams battle going 5-for-20 on the power-play and 11-for-12 on the penalty kill.

ROAD TRIPPIN: Tonight, marks game three of a season long six-game road trip as the Reign are 10-7-0 away from Toyota Arena having won four of their last five. After tonight the Reign will play their first road games out of division when they face the Texas Saturday and Sunday then they'll wrap up the six straight away from their own building visiting Coachella Valley on Jan. 23.

GETTING BACK TO OFFENSE: After getting shutout for just the second time this season on Sunday when the Reign fell 3-0 in Bakersfield to kick-off a six-game road trip Ontario found their offensive touch last evening in Colorado against one of the best defensive teams in the AHL. The six goals produced matched a single game season high as they've hit the mark on four separate occasions. The Reign sit sixth in the league averaging 3.36 goals per game. Heading into the night Colorado ranked third in the AHL allowing just 2.31 goals against per game as they were fresh off their fourth shutout win of the season. In fact, through 18 home games the Eagles had surrendered just 39 goals against. The six goals allowed match a season high as the Eagles fell 6-5 in a shootout at Coachella Valley on Nov. 5.

SPECIAL TEAMS BECOMING SPECIAL: Martin Chromiak scored his sixth power-play goal of the season last night coming five-on-three in the third period last night, the first five-on-three score of the season for Ontario, as the Reign have a power-play tally in six of their last seven games. They finished the contest 1-for-3 and are 7-for-26 in their last six games. Glenn Gawdin and Cole Guttman recorded the assists on Chromiak's score for their seventh man advantage helpers of the year and their ninth point. Gawdin, Guttman, Chromiak, and Nikita Alexandrov all have nine power-play points this season while Andre Lee who remains up with the Kings leads the squad with seven goals and 10 points. The Reign are 14-4-1 when scoring a power-play goal, 6-3-0 on the road, and are 14th in the AHL at 19.1%.

Ontario went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill last night against a Colorado power-play which ranks ninth in the league at 22% and 3rdon home ice at 29.8% The Reign continue to remain stellar when short-handed as they're 28-for-32 in their last nine games. They were 75% in October, 79.3% in November, 88.2% in December, and 86.9% in January.

COLLECTING POINTS: The Reign have collected a point in nine of their last 12 games, 8-2-0-1, and are 14-6-0-1 in their last 21 games dating back to Nov. 21. They have lost back-to-back just twice this season, one time losing two straight in regulation, and are now 10-1-0 when following a loss.

REIGN STRONG IN THE OPENING NUMBER: This two game set with the Eagles is the 10th of 19 back-to-back set of games Ontario will play this year. The Reign have put up an impressive 8-1-0-1 in game one of a back-to-back series outscoring their opponents 42-26 but are just 4-5-0-0 in the second game having been outscored 30-21. It's the second back-to-back against Colorado as Ontario won 3-2 in Colorado back on Dec. 12 before falling 6-1 the following evening.

AATU WHO?: Forward Aatu Jämsen scored a goal and added an assist last night for the second time in his last three games and now has six points (3G, 3A) in his last six games. He has posted 14 points (7G, 7A) in 33 games this season after tallying 11 points (7G, 4A) as a rookie last year in 36 contests. The Lahti, Finland native was selected by the LA Kings in 2020 NHL Draft, seventh round, 190th overall, and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on May 22, 2024.

REGO RIPPIN: Rookie defenseman Tim Rego scored a goal and added an assist last night and now has four points (2G, 2A) in six games with Ontario this season with a plus-four rating. He was a healthy scratch in Ontario's previous five games and now has a goal in back-to-back games after scoring his first in the AHL on Dec. 31 in a 5-4 loss vs. San Jose. The Mansfield, MA native signed a one-year AHL contract with the Regin on Apr. 3, 2025 and has played 15 games in the ECHL with Greenville this season recording four points (2G, 2A). The 24-year-old played notched two assists in five games at the end of last season with the Swamp Rabbits after a four-year collegiate career at Cornell University where he registered 24 points (8G, 16A) in 36 games with a plus-15 rating last season serving as an alternate captain.

MR. 450: Veteran forward Glen Gawdin is slated to play in his 450th professional game here tonight. He leads Ontario this season with 30 points, tied for 11th in the AHL, while his team leading 24 assists are tied for fifth. He holds the longest point streak by a Reign skater this season at 12 games from Dec.9-Jan.17 where he notched 16 points (3G, 13A) and longest assist streak of nine games where he collected 12 helpers from Dec. 17-Jan.7. The Richmond, BC native is in his second season with the Reign after signing a two-year contract with the LA Kings on Jul. 1, 2024 as he finished second among Reign skaters last season with 62 points, 26 goals, and 36 assists. The 28-year-old has played in 436 career AHL contests accumulating 328 points (117G, 211A) appearing with the Stockton Heat (2018-22), San Diego Gulls 2022-24), and Ontario. He played nine NHL games with the Calgary Flames from 2020-22 tallying an assist on May 9, 2021 in a 6-1 win vs. Ottawa and three games with the Anaheim Ducks during the 2022-23 campaign.







