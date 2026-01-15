P-Bruins Defeated by Penguins

Published on January 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were defeated by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-1 on Wednesday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Michael Callahan scored the lone goal for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

Joona Koppanen batted a rebound out of the air and into the back of the net from above the crease to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead just 1:52 into the opening frame.

Tristan Broz picked the corner with a shot from the slot to extend the Penguins' lead to 2-0 with 3:48 remaining in the second period.

Broz was credited with an empty net goal with 4:33 to play in the third frame to extend the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lead to 3-0.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard also scored on the empty net to make it 4-0 with 3:41 left in the third period.

Callahan's wrist shot from the top of the left circle snuck inside the far post to cut the Penguins lead to 4-1 with 1:24 remaining.

Stats

Callahan's tally was his first of the season.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 20 of 22 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 37 shots.

The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The P-Bruins fall to 25-8-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, January 17 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

