P-Bruins Defeated by Penguins
Published on January 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were defeated by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-1 on Wednesday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Michael Callahan scored the lone goal for the P-Bruins.
How It Happened
Joona Koppanen batted a rebound out of the air and into the back of the net from above the crease to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead just 1:52 into the opening frame.
Tristan Broz picked the corner with a shot from the slot to extend the Penguins' lead to 2-0 with 3:48 remaining in the second period.
Broz was credited with an empty net goal with 4:33 to play in the third frame to extend the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lead to 3-0.
Rafael Harvey-Pinard also scored on the empty net to make it 4-0 with 3:41 left in the third period.
Callahan's wrist shot from the top of the left circle snuck inside the far post to cut the Penguins lead to 4-1 with 1:24 remaining.
Stats
Callahan's tally was his first of the season.
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 20 of 22 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 37 shots.
The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
The P-Bruins fall to 25-8-1-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, January 17 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
