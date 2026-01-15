Crunch Blanked by Americans, 3-0

Published on January 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch defenseman Matteo Pietroniro (left) vs. the Rochester Americans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Rochester Americans, 3-0, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

The Crunch move to 19-14-2-1 on the season and 2-4-0-0 in the 12-game seasons series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson turned aside 17-of-19 shots faced. Devon Levi earned the win putting a stop to all 20 shots he faced in net for the Americans. Syracuse special teams were held scoreless on two power play opportunities while going 1-of-2 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless opening frame, Rochester struck 6:49 into the second period while on the man-advantage. Zac Jones skated the puck from the point into the high slot where he potted a snap shot.

Jones netted his second of the night 4:18 into the third frame to make it 2-0. He grabbed the puck off the faceoff, skated across the top of the zone, cut the corner and fired it home from the slot. Riley Fiddler-Schultz then hit the empty net from the far defensive zone circle to ice the game.

The Crunch are back home on Friday when they face off against the Utica Comets at 7 p.m.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Curtis Douglas played his first game for the Crunch tonight.

