Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

Published on January 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the opening of their four-game season series with the Hartford Wolf Pack at GIANT Center.

Hershey Bears (17-14-2-0) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (12-17-4-1)

Jan. 14, 2026 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Ben Betker (42), Mason Riley (79)

Linespersons: Jud Ritter (34), Richard Jondo (55)

Tonight's Promotions:

Berks Dollar Dog Night - Fans can take advantage of $1 Berks hot dogs available for purchase on the concourse at select locations.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears faced the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, and held 1-0 and 2-1 leads thanks to goals by Ivan Miroshnichenko and Ilya Protas, but Tate Singleton netted an early third period goal to tie the game at 2-2 and Jack Williams scored at 2:57 of overtime to deal Hershey a 3-2 overtime loss. Miroshnichenko finished the day with two points (1g, 1a). Hartford dropped a 5-1 decision at Bridgeport that same day, as Jaroslav Chmelar gave the Wolf Pack an initial 1-0 lead midway through the second period, but the Islanders reeled off five goals in the third period to take the contest.

KEYSTONE STATE CHRONICLES:

Tonight's game represents the final time since late November that the Bears will play a game within Pennsylvania's borders, marking the end of an 18-game stretch in which Hershey hosted its opponents at GIANT Center or visited the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins or Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In that time, the Bears have gone 7-9-1-0, but the club enters tonight's match versus Hartford riding a four-game home point streak (3-0-1-0). Following tonight, the Bears will then visit Charlotte to begin a busy stretch of nine games (3 home, 6 road) in 15 days to close out the month of January.

RUNNING WITH THE PACK:

Hershey will play its first contest of a four-game season series with the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday. Hershey is 11-4-0-1 at home against Hartford since the 2018-19 season. The teams split their season series in the 2024-25 campaign with two wins apiece; Matt Strome led the Bears in scoring against the Wolf Pack with three points (3a) in four games.

BEARS BITES:

Clay Stevenson is 9-3-0 in starts when allowing three or fewer goals...The Bears are 12-0-2-0 when leading after two periods...Dalton Smith's fighting major in Sunday's game against Cleveland moved the veteran forward above 1,000 penalty minutes in his AHL career...Hershey has scored a goal in the first period in each of its last four games, tying a season high...Hershey is 9-3-2-0 in games decided by one goal...The Bears announced on Tuesday that forward Eriks Mateiko will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season after undergoing a surgical procedure to repair his right Achilles tendon on Monday follow a skate blade laceration in Sunday's game...Forward Justin Nachbaur was recalled from ECHL South Carolina on Monday.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Jan. 14, 2023 - The Bears recognized the career of forward Chris Bourque, who had retired the previous April, by raising his No. 17 to the rafters of GIANT Center in a pregame ceremony before taking on the Springfield Thunderbirds. Hershey rebounded from a 2-1 deficit by scoring five straight goals en route to a 6-2 victory, as current Washington Capitals Ethen Frank (1g), Hendrix Lapierre (1g, 1a), Connor McMichael (1g, 1a), and Aliaksei Protas (1a) found their way onto the scoresheet in the comeback victory.







