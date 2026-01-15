Mastrosimone's Hat Trick Leads Checkers to 8-2 Win

CHARLOTTE, NC - It was deja vu in the Coliseum Wednesday night, as the Checkers walloped Springfield 8-2 for the second straight night.

The rematch started tighter, as Ben Steeves' opening tally was quickly answered by Springfield to tie the game at one less than five minutes in. Robert Mastrosimone helped tilt the game back toward the home team with a goal to close out the first period and another to start the second, though, and the Checkers were off to the races.

Jack Devine tacked on another for the home side early in the middle frame, and while the Thunderbirds briefly narrowed the deficit to two goals midway through regulation, Charlotte exploded for three goals in the final five minutes of the period to blow the game open.

Mastrosimone put an exclamation point on the night by adding one more tally in the third, completing his hat trick and sending Springfield packing with another 8-2 beatdown.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on scoring from up and down the lineup

Obviously we're going to need the depth scoring and for guys to step up. When opportunity is presented to certain players that have worked hard that have earned more, you look at McLinskey, Schwindt, Gaber has been coming back from injury, those guys have really stepped up. I kind of asked the group individually to start maximizing their skill set a little bit, and you can just see that up and down the lineup with guys really playing well. As much as you want the collective to play well, those individuals are a big part of the collective to be the best versions of themselves. I felt in the last three games that we've really trended in that direction.

Kinnear on Robert Mastrosimone

If you look at the environment from last year to this year, it's a similar story to some of those guys going down (to the ECHL) with good attitudes, waiting for their opportunity and then making the most of it. You look at Steeves and Gaber last year, now you have (Mastrosimone) doing that with a good attitude. I'll repeat myself about the job (coach) Jared Staal does (in Savannah). It's absolutely critical. The whole system from Savannah to us to Florida, we think as one.

Kinnear on Ben Steeves becoming a more well-rebounded player

He's turned himself into the player that he is. Again, starting last year and going down, he didn't really like it, but he made the most of it and came back up. If you look at him just over time, he's a very fit athlete. Last year he wasn't very fit so he's kind of moving the needle in that direction. When he's going, he's extremely hard to play against. I know the other teams don't like playing against him. And then I think it just becomes contagious. He gets his hands and the feel for it. He's been an electric player for us.

Kinnear on being ready for today's rematch

We have a game plan going into it, but honestly your leadership group and the guys that have been here last year are the ones that when I leave the room are preaching the right message. Credit to the leadership group. I guide them along the way, but it's their room and they got the guys ready tonight.

Robert Mastrosimone on his hat trick

It's great. It feels really good, especially knowing where I started this year and where I came from and how hard I worked all year to get back here and be on this team and be in the lineup. It just shows that hard work pays off, and it feels great.

Mastrosimone on starting the season in ECHL Savannah

Those guys down there are great. I loved hanging out with them and being down there with them, but obviously the goal was to be here. We play the same way down there and we run the same system, so they really prepare you for when you do get the call-up you're ready to play.

Mastrosimone on his energy level

I've always had that non-stop motor in my game. Obviously being under-sized you've got to find these little niches in your game where you just work at. That was one thing I've been able to carry with me from bantams to pro to college, just all levels, to just compete as hard I can every shift no matter the score.

NOTES

This series against Springfield tied a franchise record for most total goals in two consecutive games ... This was Mastrosimone's first career hat trick and the first by a Checker since Dec. 21, 2024 ... Trevor Carrick set a franchise single-season record with a +6 rating ... Ben Steeves has goals in each of his last four games ... Jack Devine has two points in each of his last three games ... Wilmer Skoog has goals in back-to-back games ... Brian Pinho has assists in two straight games ... Nolan Foote has goals in three straight games ... Brett Chorske is on a four-game assist streak ... Riese Gaber has points in back-to-back games ... Tonight snapped a two-game losing streak for Cooper Black ... Ludvig Jansson, Ryan McAllister, MacKenzie Entwistle, Eamon Powell, Gracyn Sawchyn and Louis Domingue were the extras for Charlotte







