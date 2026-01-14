Opportunistic Reign Double up Eagles, 6-3

LOVELAND, CO. - Ontario potted six goals on just 21 shots to defeat the Colorado Eagles 6-3 on Tuesday. Reign defenseman Tim Rego and forward Aatu Jamsen led the offensive attack with a goal and an assist apiece. Eagles goalie Isak Posch suffered the loss in net, as Colorado forward Nikita Prishchepov posted a goal and two assists in the loss, while forward Chase Bradley found the back of the net twice.

Ontario would start the scoring when defenseman Samuel Bolduc lit the lamp with a shot from the right point, giving the Reign a 1-0 edge just 5:02 into the contest.

The Eagles would find an equalizer when Bradley fielded a pass at the side of the crease and steered it past goalie Erik Portillo. The tally extended Bradley's goal-scoring streak to three games and tied the game at 1-1 with 8:34 remaining in the first period.

The second period would start with a bang, as Ontario forward Francesco Penelli took advantage of a Colorado turnover and buried a wrister from the top of the left-wing circle, putting the Reign up 2-1 at the 2:08 mark of the middle frame.

Just 48 seconds later, Rego would snag a cross-slot pass before roofing a shot past Posch, extending Ontario's lead to 3-1.

The Eagles would outshoot the Reign 16-4 in the period, but left for the second intermission still trailing, 3-1.

The third period would see Jamsen camp between the circles before snapping home a wrister, pushing Ontario's advantage to 4-1 just 1:52 into the final frame.

Colorado would answer back when Prishchepov circled behind the net before throwing the puck off a Reign defender and into the back of the net, trimming the deficit to 4-2 at the 9:23 mark.

The momentum would be short-lived, as Ontario forward Jared Wright stuffed a loose puck at the side of the crease past Posch, putting the Reign on top 5-2 with 9:52 remaining in the contest.

A 5-on-3 power play would then set up Ontario forward Martin Chromiak to light the lamp with a one-timer from the top of the left-wing circle, as the Reign lead grew to 6-2 at the 11:40 mark.

The Eagles would add one final mark on the board when Bradley wired a shot from the slot into the back of the net, rounding out the 6-3 score with 28 seconds left to play.

Portillo earned the win in net, making 31 saves on 34 shots, as Ontario finished the night going 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

