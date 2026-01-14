Penguins Reassign Max Graham to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Max Graham to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Graham, 21, made his AHL debut for the Penguins on Jan. 3, 2026 against the Syracuse Crunch. He posted his first AHL fight in that contest, dropping the gloves with Crunch forward Tristan Allard.

Graham notched seven goals and five assists for 12 points in his first 27 games as a pro with the Nailers.

Graham was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He was subsequently traded by the Devils to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Mar. 6, 2025, and he signed a two-year, AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on July 15, 2025.

Graham spent five seasons of junior hockey in the WHL, playing for the Everett Silvertips and Kelowna Rockets. In 237 career WHL games, he produced 56 goals and 77 assists for 133 points. He also topped the entire league with 135 penalty minutes during the 2023-24 season

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 14 against the Providence Bruins. The tilt between the East's top two teams is set for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Penguins' next home game is Friday, Jan. 16, when the Hartford Wolf Pack come to town for a back-to-back set. Game time for the Penguins and Wolf Pack is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

