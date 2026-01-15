Brett Berard Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Win 3-2 Thriller in Hershey

January 14, 2026

HERSHEY, PA - Wednesday night was a sweet one for the Hartford Wolf Pack. Trailing 2-0 to the Hershey Bears, the Wolf Pack rattled off three unanswered goals to claim a 3-2 overtime victory at the Giant Center.

The Wolf Pack outshot the Bears 11-4 in the first period, but it was the home side who opened the scoring. At 19:50 of the opening frame, David Gucciardi fired home his second goal of the season to break the ice and give the Bears a 1-0 edge heading into the intermission.

4:02 into the middle stanza, Andrew Cristall potted his sixth goal of the campaign to make it 2-0 Bears.

The Wolf Pack would respond with two goals in just under three minutes, however, evening the tilt 2-2.

Dylan Roobroeck's eighth goal of the season came at 11:54 when he ripped a shot from the top of the right-wing circle that beat Clay Stevenson. Roobroeck was able to gain the zone after Adam Sýkora won a loose puck along the left-wing boards and got the puck to Roobroeck.

Brett Berard then evened the affair at 14:16, potting his fourth goal of the season. Berard took a stretch pass from Casey Fitzgerald and entered the offensive zone on the right-wing side. He cut to the top of the circles and ripped a shot that beat Stevenson to make it 2-2.

The Wolf Pack outshot the Bears 9-5 in the final frame but were unable to beat Stevenson to secure the two points. That forced overtime, the first for the Wolf Pack since Dec. 20 at Lehigh Valley.

In the extra session, Berard notched his second goal of the night to complete the comeback.

Derrick Pouliot fed Trey Fix-Wolansky, who entered into the offensive zone with possession. Fix-Wolansky then fed Berard on the left-wing side, where he took possession and worked his way into the right-wing circle. Berard flipped a backhander on goal that snuck through Stevenson at 3:00 to give the Wolf Pack the extra point.

The Wolf Pack continue their five-game road trip on Friday night when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

