Griffins Tie Longest Road Points Streak in AHL History, Fall to Milwaukee in Overtime

Published on January 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE - The Grand Rapids Griffins tied the longest road points streak in the AHL's 90-year history (14-0-1-1), but were downed by the Milwaukee Admirals 5-4 in overtime at Panther Arena on Tuesday.

The Griffins' 29-2-2-1 record (61 pts.) remained the best in the league through 34 games, and the team recorded just their second overtime loss of the season, both at the hands of the Admirals. Amadeus Lombardi made his return to the line up for the first time since Nov. 21 after recovering from injury and potted an assist, while Michael Brandsegg-Nygard bagged two helpers in his sixth multi-point contest this season.

Milwaukee opened the scoring 8:29 into the first period when Kevin Gravel slapped one from the left point, and Daniel Carr tipped it in. Grand Rapids knotted the contest at 1-1 with 7:54 on the clock when Eduards Tralmaks came in across the right circle, and let a wrister fly off of the left post. At 16:14, the Admirals reclaimed a one-goal advantage on their league-leading power play when Joakim Kemell slapped a one-timer past Sebastian Cossa.

Grand Rapids tied the outing 4:31 into the second frame when Brandsegg-Nygard tapped the puck from the left hashes to John Leonard in the high slot, and he snapped it in. With 2:36 left, the Griffins claimed a 3-2 lead. Brandsegg-Nygard ripped one toward the goal mouth from the near side, and Ondrej Becher tipped it in on the doorstep. The Admirals responded to make it 3-3 with 29 seconds remaining when Cole O'Hara flung one from the right circle past Cossa's glove.

At 11:48 of the final slate, the Griffins potted their fourth of the game. Austin Watson centered one across the slot to Nate Danielson on an odd-man rush, and the Alberta, Canada, native let it soar into the net. The Admirals tied it at 14:47 when Kemell ripped one from the right circle past Cossa to take the matchup to overtime. Just 23 seconds into 3-on-3, Zach L'Heureux skated across the slot, and turned to fire it into the right-hand corner, delivering the Griffins the 5-4 overtime loss.

Notes

Alex Doucet skated in his 100th game as a Griffin.

Grand Rapids' .897 points percentage stood as the best in the league.

Grand Rapids 1 2 1 0 - 4

Milwaukee 2 1 1 1 - 5

1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Carr 15 (Gravel, O'Hara), 8:29. 2, Grand Rapids, Tralmaks 15 12:06. 3, Milwaukee, Kemell 8 (Ufko, L'Heureux), 16:14 (PP). Penalties-served by Tralmaks Gr (too many men - bench minor), 14:57.

2nd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Leonard 21 (Brandsegg-Nygård, Lombardi), 4:31. 5, Grand Rapids, Becher 4 (Brandsegg-Nygård), 17:24. 6, Milwaukee, O'Hara 9 (Carr, Wiesblatt), 19:31. Penalties-Buium Gr (roughing), 15:13; O'Hara Mil (slashing), 15:13; Wiesblatt Mil (roughing), 15:13.

3rd Period-7, Grand Rapids, Danielson 2 (Watson, Lagesson), 11:48. 8, Milwaukee, Kemell 9 (Lucchini, L'Heureux), 14:07. Penalties-Carr Mil (holding), 4:41; Lombardi Gr (interference), 5:08; Chrona Mil (tripping), 7:34.

OT Period-9, Milwaukee, L'Heureux 9 (Ufko, Lucchini), 0:23. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 12-10-10-0-32. Milwaukee 10-6-8-1-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 3; Milwaukee 1 / 2.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 17-1-2 (25 shots-20 saves). Milwaukee, Chrona 5-5-1 (32 shots-28 saves).

A-4,977

Three Stars

1. MIL Kemell (two goals) 2. MIL Carr (goal, assist) 3. GR Danielson (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 29-2-2-1 (61 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 16 vs. Rockford 7 p.m.

Milwaukee: 16-14-2-1 (35 pts.) / Fri., Jan 16 vs. Chicago 7 p.m. CST

