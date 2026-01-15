Sheldon Dries Reassigned to Griffins
Published on January 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned center Sheldon Dries to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Dries has 25 points (11-14-25), two penalty minutes and a career-high plus-16 rating in 26 games with the Griffins this season. He currently ranks third on the roster in points, while also tying for third in assists and placing fourth in goals. In addition, his plus-16 rating is tied for eighth on the team and tied for 16th in the AHL. The Macomb, Michigan, native posted two points in four straight games from Dec. 17-27 (3-5-8) and was selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 21 when he logged six points (2-4-6) and a plus-eight rating in three games. Throughout his nine-year AHL career, Dries has 269 points (149-120-269), 259 penalty minutes and a plus-43 rating in 365 games.
At the NHL level, Dries has 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 games across parts of five seasons from 2018-23. The 31-year-old last competed in the NHL during the 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks, showing 17 points (11-6-17) in 63 appearances.
