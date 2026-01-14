Rockford Cruises past Moose

The Manitoba Moose (17-14-3-0) couldn't keep pace with the Rockford IceHogs (14-19-2-2) on Tuesday night, falling 6-2 at BMO Center. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Rockford nearly doubled up the Moose on the shot clock in the opening 20, owning a 13-7 edge in the department. Still, it was Manitoba opening the scoring. Walker Duehr broke into the offensive zone with speed, and spotted Mason Shaw alone in front of the goal. Shaw tapped his ninth of the season past Owen Flores, giving Manitoba a 1-0 lead. Sam Rinzel potted a power play marker late in the period, sending the clubs to their respective rooms tied at one goal per side.

Rockford's offence got the wheels turning in the middle 20, racing out to a 4-1 lead. Harrison Israels scored on a breakaway 2:07 into the period. Jackson Cates and Kevin Lombardi added a goal each four minutes apart, seizing control of the contest. Flores turned aside 10 Moose offerings in the period, while Thomas Milic made six saves in the Manitoba goal.

Rem Pitlick extended Rockford's lead to 5-1 with a quick goal 68 seconds into the third. The Moose got one back three minutes later, when Samuel Fagemo banged a loose puck home on the power play. Martin Misiak deflated Manitoba's hopes 2:20 later, however, as the IceHogs regained their four-goal edge. Flores made 12 third-period stops to help Rockford hold onto their lead, and they finished 6-2 winners at home.

"I'm sure we'll watch some video and see what we can take away from this one and use that to take it to Laval. Obviously, I've never played there, but I've heard it's a great building with electric fans. So, super excited to get the chance to play there, and I think we're gonna come out flying."

Mason Shaw recorded a pair of points (1G, 1A)

Samuel Fagemo tied Walker Duehr for Manitoba's goal lead with 11

Duehr, Shaw, and David Gustafsson remain tied for Manitoba's point lead with 22 points apiece

