Penguins Reclaim First Place with 4-1 Win over Bruins

Published on January 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Providence Bruins, 4-1, on Wednesday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

With the victory, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (24-10-1-2) snatched back first place in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference standings from Providence. Tristan Broz lit the lamp twice in front of an outstanding, 36-save showing by Sergei Murashov.

The Penguins seized an early lead when Joona Koppanen's display of hand-eye coordination victimized his old team. After Michael DiPietro denied Atley Calvert's shot on the rush, Koppanen swatted the rebound out of midair and dribbled the puck across the goal line 1:51 into the game.

At the seven-minute mark of the first period, Murashov robbed Bruins forward Dans Loèmelis of a tying tally by stretching his right leg as far as he could across the goal line.

Murashov continued to be tested during a pressing second period by Providence, but the 21-year-old refused to yield. He turned aside 19 shots in the middle frame alone and thwarted a pair of Bruins power plays in the process.

Broz unleashed a ripper from the high slot to extend Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's edge to 2-0 late in period two. Valtteri Puustinen delivered the puck to Broz prior to his wicked release, giving Puustinen the 100th assist of his AHL career.

The Penguins held the Bruins at bay for most of the third period, prompting Providence to aggressively pull DiPietro for an extra attacker with five minutes left in regulation. The gamble resulted in in empty-net goals for both Broz and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard.

With the result already at hand, Providence finally solved Murashov with 84 seconds left in regulation. Michael Callahan's seeing-eye shot from the blue line bounced off of net-front traffic and ended up in the cage, busting up Murashov's shutout bid.

DiPietro denied 20 of the 22 shots he faced.

