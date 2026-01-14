Checkers Recall Huard from Ghost Pirates
Published on January 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers announced today the team has recalled defenseman Colton Huard from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.
Huard, 25, has appeared in 15 games this season with Charlotte, scoring three goals. The Foothill Ranch, CA, originally joined Charlotte last March on an ATO (amateur tryout), signing a two-year, one-way AHL contract that began in the 2025-26 season.
In four games with the Ghost Pirates, Huard scored two goals and added one assist, along with a plus-two rating.
