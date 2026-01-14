Rockford IceHogs Unveil "Retro" Jersey to Celebrate AHL's 90th Season

Published on January 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs will wear a retro style specialty jersey for the team's home games on Saturday and Sunday, February 14-15, to commemorate the American Hockey League's 90th anniversary. The special sweaters are also being worn that weekend in honor of the Chicago Blackhawks' 100th season that the IceHogs are calling "Centennial Celebration Weekend," presented by Hahnemühle.

The IceHogs will host the Milwaukee Admirals for both games on "Centennial Celebration Weekend" with a 7 p.m. puck drop on Saturday, Feb. 14, and a 4 p.m. start on Sunday, Feb. 15 at the BMO Center. Additional details will be forthcoming on the ways the IceHogs will honor the Blackhawks' 100th season throughout that weekend. The IceHogs will also wear the retro jerseys on Saturday, Feb. 7 in Milwaukee against the Admirals as part of the league's 90th Anniversary celebration, while Milwaukee will wear their 90th Anniversary jerseys for all three games against IceHogs.

While the IceHogs jersey has a retro feel, it is not a jersey that has been worn at any time during the team's previous 26 seasons, rather it was designed to imagine what an IceHogs jersey might have looked like 90 years ago when the AHL was formed. The jersey crest was designed by Lissette Tellado, one of three winners in this season's "Local Artists Hat Series." Her design of a cartoon Hammy with a hockey stick was inspired by Walt Disney's 1928 animated short film "Steamboat Willie" and was designed in that animation style from nearly 100 years ago. The jersey's color scheme is slate gray with maroon and cream white striping and maroon numbers, matching the color scheme on Tellado's winning hat design. The first 2,500 fans will receive Lissette's designed hat at the IceHogs' Friday, Jan. 23 game, presented by BMO.

Tickets for the Jan. 23 hat giveaway and Feb. 14-15 "Centennial Celebration Weekend" are on sale now at IceHogs.com.







