Moose Downed by Griffins, 2-1
Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (19-15-3-0) kept it close against the AHL's top team, but fell 2-1 to the Grand Rapids Griffins (32-3-2-1) at Canada Life Centre on Friday night. The Moose were coming off a 3-0 win over the Laval Rocket on Saturday afternoon at Place Bell.
Strong defensive efforts underscored the opening 20 minutes, as neither side could convert on their limited opportunities to break the deadlock. The Griffins were the closer of the two sides to an opener, ringing a one-timer off the post, but Thomas Milic turned aside all 12 shots on goal. Manitoba tested Sebastian Cossa with five shots in the frame.
Grand Rapids quickly seized a 1-0 lead on the power play in the second. Sheldon Dries tipped a point shot at the net front, putting the Griffins in front. Manitoba pushed for offence for much of the remainder of the period. With 1:08 left on the clock, Mason Shaw ripped home his 11th goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1. Milic made eight stops in the frame, while Cossa turned aside six.
The teams remained into the second half of the third period. Grand Rapids found a go-ahead marker during a Moose power play. Gabriel Seger drove hard to the net, and muscled the puck past Milic to give the Griffins a 2-1 lead. The Moose fought valiantly as the game neared its end, but Cossa wasn't to be beaten, and the Griffins held on to score a narrow 2-1 victory.
Quotable
Moose forward Mason Shaw (click for full interview)
"It was really fun. I had a great support group throughout with the guys. They helped along throughout the game, and we got through it and got the win."
Statbook
Danny Zhilkin and Isaak Phillips played their first games since returning to the Moose
Phillips recorded an assist, his third point (3A) in his past five AHL games
Mason Shaw tied Samuel Fagemo and Walker Duehr for the team lead with 11 goals
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
