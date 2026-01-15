Griffins Prepare for Winning Wednesday
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 vs. Milwaukee Admirals
Winning Wednesday presented by Gun Lake Casino Resort
Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).
Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Gun Lake Casino Resort, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Texas Stars on Jan. 7 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one regular price item (excluding CCM jerseys). One discount per person present. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Wednesday games will also receive a free t-shirt courtesy of Gun Lake Casino Resort.
Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $24), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $21 (regularly $27), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $25 (regularly $30). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.
