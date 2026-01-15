Forward Andre Lee Selected for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Published on January 15, 2026

Ontario Reign News Release







The American Hockey League announced today the 2026 AHL All-Star Rosters which includes forward Andre Lee, who has been selected to represent the Pacific Division in the event that will be held February 10-11 in Rockford, IL at the BMO Center.

Lee, 25, leads all Ontario skaters with seven power-play goals and 10 points while his 15 total goals are tied for first with his 27 points sitting third on the club appearing in 32 of the Reign's first 37 games.

The Karlstad, Sweden native is currently playing with the LA Kings after being recalled on Jan. 7. He has scored one goal in five NHL games this year. Prior to his callup Lee had collected 17 points (11G, 6A) in 18 games and has been a valuable piece for the Reign this season as the club is 9-1-1-1 when he scores and 17-2-1-1 when he tallies a point.

Drafted by the Kings in the seventh round, 188th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft, he played 19 games with LA last season recording three points (1G, 2A). He made his NHL debut on Oct. 10, 2024 in a 3-1 win at Buffalo, recorded his first point on Oct. 16, 2024 in a 6-2 loss at Toronto, and scored his first NHL goal on Jan. 1, 2025 in a 3-0 win vs. New Jersey. He has spent parts of five seasons with the Reign appearing in 185 games accumulating 71 points (35G, 36A). He signed a two-year contract extension with LA this past March.







