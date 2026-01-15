Marjala Magic Seals Big Week with 3-0 Win

Viljami Marjala (9th, 10th) broke a scoreless deadlock late in the third period and the Bakersfield Condors (19-10-6, 44pts) shutout the Ontario Reign (22-10-2, 46pts), 3-0, on Sunday afternoon. Bakersfield has points in seven straight (6-0-1) overall and collected seven of a possible eight points on a four-game week.

Marjala's first goal came on the power play with just over two minutes left in regulation in a 0-0 game. He and Quinn Hutson (23rd) would tack on empty-net goals. Both were assisted by Brady Stonehouse who was recalled from Fort Wayne along with Matthew Brown earlier in the day as the Condors were without 10 regulars in the lineup.

Connor Ungar improved to 5-0-0 to begin his AHL career, picking up a 25-save shutout. He now owns a .953 save percentage through the five starts.

With the win the Condors sit in third in the Pacific Division at the midway point of the season.

