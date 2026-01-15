Marjala Magic Seals Big Week with 3-0 Win
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Viljami Marjala (9th, 10th) broke a scoreless deadlock late in the third period and the Bakersfield Condors (19-10-6, 44pts) shutout the Ontario Reign (22-10-2, 46pts), 3-0, on Sunday afternoon. Bakersfield has points in seven straight (6-0-1) overall and collected seven of a possible eight points on a four-game week.
Marjala's first goal came on the power play with just over two minutes left in regulation in a 0-0 game. He and Quinn Hutson (23rd) would tack on empty-net goals. Both were assisted by Brady Stonehouse who was recalled from Fort Wayne along with Matthew Brown earlier in the day as the Condors were without 10 regulars in the lineup.
Connor Ungar improved to 5-0-0 to begin his AHL career, picking up a 25-save shutout. He now owns a .953 save percentage through the five starts.
With the win the Condors sit in third in the Pacific Division at the midway point of the season.
UP NEXT
The Condors are back in Canada next weekend with games in Calgary on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Bakersfield returns home for a Weiner Wednesday on January 21 (click here for tickets) and Adult Jersey Giveaway on Friday, January 23 (click here for tickets).
