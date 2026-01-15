Tim Washe Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that forward Tim Washe has been named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, to be held February 10-11 in Rockford, Ill.
Washe, 24 (8/25/01), becomes the sixth Gulls rookie to be named an All-Star joining Sam Colangelo (2025, Palm Springs), Olen Zellweger (2024, San Jose), Kalle Kossila (2017, Lehigh Valley) Nick Ritchie (2016, Syracuse) and Brandon Montour (2016, Syracuse).
The 6-3, 216-pound forward was recalled by the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 7. At the time of his recall, Washe led San Diego in goals (13), co-led in points (13-12=25), and was fourth in assists and plus/minus (+7) in 30 AHL games. Signed by Anaheim to a two-year contract extension Aug. 4, 2025, Washe was tied for second in goals and tied for third in points among all AHL rookies. Over his 30 games, Washe registered four multi-point efforts including two three-point nights and three game-winning goals. He made his NHL debut with Anaheim April 15, 2025 at Minnesota while appearing in two games with the Ducks in 2024-25 after signing a one-year entry-level contract following his collegiate career.
Washe captained Western Michigan University (NCHC) to their first national championship in 2024-25, including two assists in the championship game. Washe scored 16-22=38 points with a +22 rating, leading the Broncos in game-winning goals (8, single-season program record), ranking second among team leaders in points, third in goals and tied for fourth in assists. He led the NCAA in faceoff win percentage (63.1%, 483-of-766) and ranked third in the country in faceoff wins. Washe was named the NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year.
The Clarkston, Mich. native completed his five-year NCAA career at Western Michigan with 28-46=74 points with a +19 rating and 125 penalty minutes (PIM) in a program record 171 career games from 2020-25. He led the NCHC in faceoff win percentage each of the last three seasons, including 2024-25, 2023-24 (60.0%, 423-of-705) and 2022-23 (61.4%, 325-of-529). He was also named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar Athlete each of the last three seasons (2023-25), and to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team in 2021-22.
