Wolf Pack F Gabe Perreault Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today the rosters for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO. Hartford Wolf Pack forward Gabe Perreault has been selected to represent the club on the Atlantic Division's roster.

Perreault, 20, has scored 17 points (10 g, 7 a) in 20 games with the Wolf Pack as a rookie this season. He is currently second on the club in goals and tied for third in points. His 0.85 points-per-game mark is tops on the Wolf Pack this season.

In addition to his time in Hartford, Perreault has appeared in 15 games with the parent New York Rangers (NHL), scoring seven points (3 g, 4 a). He recorded his first career multi-goal outing in the NHL on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden against the Ottawa Senators.

The native of Sherbrooke, QC, was selected in the first round, 23rd overall, by the Rangers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

This is Perreault's first career AHL All-Star selection.

Perreault joins a lengthy list of Wolf Pack players to be selected to represent the team in the AHL All-Star Classic, including G Dylan Garand and F Alex Belzile (2024-25), F Brennan Othmann and D Mac Hollowell (2023-24), D Zac Jones (2022-23), G Igor Shesterkin (2019-20), D Ryan Graves (2015-16), F J.T. Miller (2012-13), F Artem Anisimov (2008-09), D Dan Girardi and F Ryan Callahan (2006-07), G Al Montoya (2005-06), D Fedor Tyutin (2003-04), F Derek Armstrong (1998-99, 1999-00, 2000-01), and F Ken Gernander (1998-99, 1999-00).

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 10, and Wednesday, Feb. 11, at BMO Center in Rockford, IL.

The AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by BMO will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 10. The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 11.







American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.