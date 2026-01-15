Wolf Pack F Gabe Perreault Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today the rosters for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO. Hartford Wolf Pack forward Gabe Perreault has been selected to represent the club on the Atlantic Division's roster.
Perreault, 20, has scored 17 points (10 g, 7 a) in 20 games with the Wolf Pack as a rookie this season. He is currently second on the club in goals and tied for third in points. His 0.85 points-per-game mark is tops on the Wolf Pack this season.
In addition to his time in Hartford, Perreault has appeared in 15 games with the parent New York Rangers (NHL), scoring seven points (3 g, 4 a). He recorded his first career multi-goal outing in the NHL on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden against the Ottawa Senators.
The native of Sherbrooke, QC, was selected in the first round, 23rd overall, by the Rangers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
This is Perreault's first career AHL All-Star selection.
Perreault joins a lengthy list of Wolf Pack players to be selected to represent the team in the AHL All-Star Classic, including G Dylan Garand and F Alex Belzile (2024-25), F Brennan Othmann and D Mac Hollowell (2023-24), D Zac Jones (2022-23), G Igor Shesterkin (2019-20), D Ryan Graves (2015-16), F J.T. Miller (2012-13), F Artem Anisimov (2008-09), D Dan Girardi and F Ryan Callahan (2006-07), G Al Montoya (2005-06), D Fedor Tyutin (2003-04), F Derek Armstrong (1998-99, 1999-00, 2000-01), and F Ken Gernander (1998-99, 1999-00).
The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 10, and Wednesday, Feb. 11, at BMO Center in Rockford, IL.
The AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by BMO will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 10. The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 11.
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026
- T-Birds Donating 3,000 Hats & Gloves to Springfield Public Schools - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Filip Bystedt Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Seamus Casey to Represent Comets at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - Utica Comets
- Barkey Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz Named 2026 AHL All-Star - Cleveland Monsters
- Kudryavtsev to Represent Canucks at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dmitri Simashev Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Goaltender Carl Lindbom Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tim Washe Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs' Korchinski, Lardis Named to Roster for AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Leading Scorer Quinn Hutson Named AHL All-Star - Bakersfield Condors
- Trio of Amerks Named to American Hockey League North Division All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- League Scoring Leader, Kaliyev, to Represent Belleville at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Wolves' Nadeau, Robidas, Fensore Earn AHL All-Star Nods - Chicago Wolves
- Forward Andre Lee Selected for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Thomas Milic Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Ilya Protas Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport's Cole McWard Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Ufko Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tristan Broz, Sergei Murashov Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Posch, Megna, Letestu to Represent Eagles at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Brunet, Dipietro Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Bjornfot & Devine Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Forward Cameron Hughes Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Texas Stars
- Jagger Firkus and Tyson Jugnauth Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Cossa, Leonard and Shine to Participate in 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Forwards Jakob Pelletier, Conor Geekie Named 2026 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Matt Luff Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Unveils Rosters for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - AHL
- Kolosov Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 12 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Prepare for Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marjala Magic Seals Big Week with 3-0 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Recall Breazeale, Reassign Edwards to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Recall Defenceman Ben Zloty from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Erik Gustafsson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Dropped by Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Beat the Gulls in a Massive 5-3 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Rallies from Three-Goal Deficiit to Top Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Coughs up Three-Goal Lead in Third, Fall to Ontario 4-3 in a Shootout - Colorado Eagles
- Nyman Nets Another Two Goals in Firebirds' 6-3 Win over Texas Stars - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Jones, Levi Power Amerks to Shutout Win over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Stars Come up Short against Firebirds - Texas Stars
